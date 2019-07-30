The Maintenance Institute To Host Africa’s Largest Maintenance & Reliability Conference

The 2019 edition of the largest gathering of Process, Maintenance and Reliability experts in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Africa Maintenance and Reliability Conference [AMRC] is going to hold November 7-8, 2019, at The Lekki Coliseum, Lekki, Lagos.

The annual event, which is in its fourth stream, is organised by The Maintenance Institute [TMI] Africa. This theme for this year’s conference is "People, Process, Performance: Keys to Maintenance Excellence."

The AMRC remains the biggest pull for process professionals and decision-makers across Africa, featuring workshops, certifications, panel discussions, keynote addresses, networking amongst other side attractions that make it a much-anticipated annual hub for delegates, exhibitors and sponsors alike.

Frontlining the array of experts that will be taking sessions at this year’s event are Suzanne Greeman of PEMAC, Canada and Terry Harris of Reliability Solutions, USA. From the local front, speakers include Omochi Adekwu, Manager, Production Assets, Nigeria NLG; Leke Oshiyemi, Partnership Manager, Nigeria Breweries; Kola Oladipo, Maintenance Manager, Seplat Nigeria; Jonathan David, Director, The Maintenance Institute; and Nlaliban Wujangi, Operations Manager, Assured Reliability, Ghana.

Apart from the main conference, workshops, training, exhibitions and certification exams will run on the side for professionals who wish to update their credentials. Delegates will also have the opportunity to obtain their CMRP and CAMA certifications.

Additional information about the event and related inquiries can be accessed at https://africamaintenance.org/ . Registration for the summit can be done via https://africamaintenance.org/amrc-2019-registration/ .