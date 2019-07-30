Forestry Commission Announces ‘Close Season’ On August 1

MR. ATTA-KUSI

The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has announced this year’s ‘close season’ which runs from Thursday August 1st to Sunday December 1st 2019.

According to the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Director of the Division, Mr. Eric Atta-Kusi the observation of the period will help conserve our wildlife as a heritage for future generations.

A press release made available to the media and signed by the Executive Director reads “the annual ban on hunting, capturing and destroying of wild animals otherwise known as ‘close season’ begins on 1st August 2019 and will end on 1st December 2019 in conformity with the Wildlife Conservation Regulation 1971, L.I. 885.”