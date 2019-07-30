Akufo-Addo Is The Most Honest Politician I Know--Edmund Kyei

NPP Communications Team Member and the 1st Vice Chairman of the Asokwa Constituency, Edmund Kyei, has stopped former President John Mahama in his tract for calling President Nana Akufo-Addo a big liar for deceiving Ghanaians.

According to Edmund Kyei, John Mahama lost it when it came to governance and he has no credibility or guts to call Akufo-Addo a liar.

Edmund Kyei made this known in a press release issued in Accra.

Below is the full statement:

His Excellency Nana Addo-Dankwa Is An Honest Leader I Know

Recently the ex-president Mahama made an unfortunate statement that "I won't lie to Ghanaians like Akufo Addo" when he met people at Techiman in the Bono East Region. During his comments, he played his usual gimmicks and when it comes to credibility issues, I don't think ex-president Mahama comes near our current president.

President Akufo Addo promised to cancel nuisance taxes he delivered, promised electricity tariff reduction he delivered, he promised Free education he delivered, he promised one Village One Dam he is delivering, he promised massive road infrastructure he is delivering and Mr. President promised to bring down inflation and now inflation is a single digit. The list can go on and on, Ghanaians have seen how credible His Excellency is, so they won't fall for the lies of the ex-president.

I want to remind Ghanaians how ex-president Mahama who was then a running mate to the late President Mills campaigned for ONE TIME PREMIUM FOR NHIS but when he was given the chance to govern, he acted as if he has forgotten his own promise.

Moreover, his administration was engulfed with corruption like a deep fog, every single project cost that was executed under his watch was inflated by his appointees.

Our dear nation Ghana is not ready to go back into darkness again, Ghanaians now enjoy uninterrupted power supply as Nana Addo promised. Ghanaians are not ready for the ex-president's gimmicks.

.... Signed...

Edmund Kyei

NPP Communication Member and Asokwa Constituency 1st Vice Chairman.