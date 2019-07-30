NPP, NDC Cocoa Politics Shameful And Stinky--CPP

Communications Member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Benjamin Nsiah called for a cease-fire of the partisan politics into the operation and management of cocoa production in the country.

He said the attempt by the two main political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) to politicize cocoa production is senseless, needless and inappropriate.

Mr. Nsiah explained that the strength of such farmers associations and its vibrancy has not only dwindled but weakened due to the introduction of partisan politics into their operations.

”Is senseless for NPP and NDC to politicize the production of cocoa in the country. The government must have an appropriate way of ensuring to equip farmers financially and giving them adequate resources which will help in enhancing large quantities of cocoa production,’ he told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

Ghana previously forecast production of 900,000 tonnes, the same as the previous season, but has revised that down to about 850,000 tonnes because of swollen shoot disease and a lack of rain.

According to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), the issue has affected the growth of the cocoa sector as politicians have over the years, used cocoa’s prospects to their gain.

The warning also comes at a time when government and the industry watchers are contemplating the next move on pricing for farmers with the continuous drop in the global price of cocoa.

Despite the slump in the international price of cocoa (from 3000 dollars to 1900 dollars), the government maintained the producer price of cocoa beans for the 2017/2018 crop season at 7,600 cedis per metric tonne.

–-KingdomfmOnline