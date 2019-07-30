Court Dismisses Ofosu Ampofo’s Plea

An Accra High Court has dismissed an application to halt the criminal trial of the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo had filed an application to stay proceedings before the court, following an appeal of the judge's decision to dismiss two out of the three charges against him.

But the judge, Justice Samuel Asiedu in his decision stated that the concerns raised by the lawyers of Mr. Ofosu Ampofo lacked merit and will continue hearing the case, while the appeal is heard.

A stay of proceedings is a ruling by the court in civil and criminal procedure, halting further legal process in a trial or other legal proceeding. The court can subsequently lift the stay and resume proceedings based on events taking place after the stay is ordered.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo has been charged with one count of conspiracy to cause harm and two counts of assault against a public officer, while Kwaku Boahen, Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, is facing one count of conspiracy to cause harm.

He was said to have incited some of his party's supporters towards violent acts in apparent response to the violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

He was heard on a leaked recording allegedly sanctioning verbal attacks on some public officers like the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson and the National Peace Council Chairperson.

A similar application by lawyers for a Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen, requesting for charges against their client to be struck out was dismissed by a High Court in Accra on July 8, 2019.

Mr. Boahen's lawyers in their application insisted that the evidence filed by the prosecutors fails to satisfy the charge of conspiracy brought against their client.

But the court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu disagreed indicating that the court will not accept an invitation to assess evidence brought by the prosecution before its merits are even delved into.

He further added that the application by the accused person did not have any merit.

—citinewsroom