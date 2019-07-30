Obuah Bags Nigerian Environmental Society Award For Outstanding Performance

More laurels and accolades have continued to pour in the way of the Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah following excellent service delivery to the people of the State.

The latest of these laurels, “Innovation Award of Excellence in Environmental Stewardship/Services”, was bestowed on the RIWAMA boss by the Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Environmental Society (NES) at its 30thanniversary celebration which was held at the Banquet Hall of Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt last Saturday.

In the elaborate and colourful ceremony which was attended by the cream of Environmentalists within and outside the State and stakeholders, the State Chairman of NES, Kingsley C. Nwogbidi said the society found Bro. Obuah most deserving of the award following his impressive antecedents and transformation in keeping Rivers State clean and healthy as Sole Administrator of the State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

At the award ceremony which climaxed a weeklong celebration with the theme, “Environmental Stewardship: The Journey So Far”, the Rivers NES Chair congratulated Bro. Obuah for ensuring zero tolerance of dirts in the State.

He added that the award epitomized the attainment of lofty heights through dint of hard work, diligence, focus and determination; and wished the RIWAMA boss “more feathers in his already saturated cap” in his determined effort to keep Rivers State clean and healthy.

An elated Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, while receiving the award from the Director of Administration, Mr. Ian Abraham Gobo who represented him at the colourful ceremony, commended the NES for finding him worthy and described it as heartwarming and a testimony of the good efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike to return Port Harcourt to its Garden City status.

While also dedicating the award to God and Governor Wike who gave him the strength, wisdom and opportunity to pilot the affairs of the Agency, Bro. Obuah restated that returning Port Harcourt to its present enviable look is one of the greatest achievements of Governor Wike who has decided to stop at nothing to ensure that all the mess of the past administration in respect to cleaning of the city, becomes a thing of the past.

“One of our biggest achievements as an Agency is the huge support His Excellency, Chief (Barr) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has given to us so that we will succeed in our quest to clean Port Harcourt and its environs”, Bro. Obuah affirmed.

“I dedicate this award and many more to come, first to God Almighty whose abundant grace on me made this possible; to Governor Wike, ‘Mr. Projects’ and the Governor of our time who gave me opportunity to serve my dear State, and to the generality of the good people of Rivers State for their continued support to what we are doing in RIWAMA”, said Obuah who is also the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He assured that the award would spur him to extra hard work, focus and dedication to ensure that his mandate of making Rivers, the cleanest State in the country is achieved.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).