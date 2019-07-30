First Residents Collect Keys To Bijou Homes In Appolonia City

The first phase of Bijou Homes in Appolonia City has been officially opened to new residents and potential homeowners.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new homes was led by CEO of EIB Media Network, Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi (aka BolaRay). New homeowners, potential buyers, and executives of Appolonia City and GHL Bank, the partners behind Bijou Homes, attended the event.

“We knew what product was suitable for the market, and we found the right partner in Appolonia City to provide affordable homes with high quality infrastructure. We appreciate the support from our clients who believed in us and our stakeholders for helping to realise this dream. We now look forward to developing other phases of the project,” Ama Osae-Addae, Manager of Bijou Homes noted.

Bijou’s homeowners and other guests expressed satisfaction at the quality of the homes during their tour of the community.

“I am delighted to see my new home be built as promised. I was convinced this was the right purchase because of its location within Appolonia City. The high-quality infrastructure and amenities within the city, convinced me to invest here,” said one of the first residents.

On his part, BolaRay lauded the project and urged individuals and families to acquire homes and enjoy the convenience and comfort of a well-planned community.

The first phase of Bijou Homes has 1 and 2-bedroom detached and semi-detached expandable homes, as well as one storey terraced houses. More than 50 percent of the first phase of 100 units is already sold.

GHL Bank, the mortgage financing partner for Bijou Homes, is offering up to 100% mortgages at competitive rates for Bijou Homes purchasers.

About Bijou Homes ( www.bijouhomesgh.com )

Bijou Homes is located at Appolonia City, offering 1- and 2-bedroom (expandable to 3) multi-functional, modern homes for Ghanaian young professionals and senior executives as well as non-residents. At a location which offers superior urban infrastructure, housing and places of work, you have the opportunity to enjoy the comforts of a gated community, 24/7 security, communal amenities and more at very affordable prices.

About Appolonia City ( www.appolonia.com.gh )

Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre (941-hectare) inclusive mixed-use new city in Greater Accra. A seamless live-play-work community, Appolonia City offers homes, offices, shopping, schools, healthcare and ample parks and open spaces. High-quality tarred roads, power, ICT, water and storm drains are already available at Appolonia City.

Appolonia Industrial Park is a 200-acre, modern warehousing, logistics and light industrial zone with world-class estate management services.