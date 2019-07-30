Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Holds Akwaaba Praise

Our Lady Lourdes Catholic Church, Sowutuom holds their second Akwaaba Praise on the 28th of August, 2019 as part of their Youth Week Celebration at their Church Premise.

The week long activities was launched on 21st August, 2019 with various activities like Koose Walk, Akwaaba Praise, Akwaaba Trip, Mentorship programme and Rep Ur School.

These activities are to bring together the Youth Groups in the church to worship and praise God for His wonderful works for them throughout the year.

The Akwaaba Praise which saw people from various Churches participating was thrilling as members praised, worship and danced their hearts out as never before. It also saw performances from different choirs who captivated all present with melodies until members were asking for more.

The programme was also accompanied by an exaltation from Catechist Mrs Marie Nutsugah who talked on the topic "Walking with God in Obedience" from Exodus 20 which centered on the commandments of God.

She said, in all things we should give everything to God first. She added that these days people put their worldly treasure first before God and that such should be desisted and allow God to be first in our lives. She added that we should obey the commandments of God wholely and not partially.

Speaking to some members who were present, they said they wished the programme continue and also prayed the Church Youth Council (CYC) to always organize such soul thrilling activities.

Rev. Fr. Michael Mensah also commended the youth for turning up in their numbers and urged them to always make it a point to attend youth activities.