Bryan Acheampong Foundation Volunteer Donates To NTESO Anglican Primary

JilkeSchokker, Atlas Volunteer under the Bryan Acheampong Foundation’s Social Intervention Education Programme has donated basic teaching and learning materials worth GHC 3,000.00 to Nteso Anglican primary school in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The items include; exercise books, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpers, crayons, coloring pencils, rims of colored papers, rims of A4 sheets, glue, scissors, poster cards, and a selection of educational toys.

The headteacher of Nteso Anglican Primary School, Mr. SarfoKantanka receiving the items expressed his utmost gratitude to Ms. Schokker and Bryan Acheampong Foundation for the support and assured that the items will be distributed equitably to all pupils and ensure they are put into good use to improve teaching and learning in the school.

“This donation is essential to us because the school lack basic teaching and learning materials which is affecting quality of education,” he explained.

The Programme Officer, Social Intervention at the Foundation Ms. Libby Down explained that the items were solely secured by Ms. JilkeSchokker through fundraising in her home country the Netherlands.

“As part of the support, the school will be connected to electricity to make the school environment conducive for learning,” she added.

Ms. Down expressed her appreciation to the teachers for the hard work in ensuring that pupils receive the best of education that will propel them to go far in their educational carriers.

