NDC General Secretary Departs For Israel

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress who is also the Vice President of the Socialist International, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has left Ghana at the head of a three-man party delegation to attend the annual conference of the Socialist International scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv, Israel, from the 30th to the 31st of July, 2019.

The other members of the delegation are Mr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary, and Dr. Karl Mark Arhin, Deputy Director for International Relations of the NDC.

In the absence of Hon. Asiedu Nketiah, Madam Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Deputy General Secretary, will act as the General Secretary of the NDC. The delegation is expected back on 3rd August, 2019.

