Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin: A Classic Paradox. Part IV

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Parts I to III of this series exposed the outright criminal pursuits of the confused and outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, and failed Board Chairman of the Ghana Water Co. Ltd (GWCL), Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin. The factual revelations includes but not limited to Afenyo-Markin’s theft of about US$180m from an International Bank in Ghana, and his subsequent attempts at feigning innocence when the theft was detected and his default in the repayment arrangements.

Subsequently, the Bank ceased a lot of Afenyo-Markin’s property. Some of the properties ceased include Afenyo-Markin’s house at Dzorwulu, where he lives, as well as his Chrysler and Ford SUV (blue in colour) vehicles. The Bank has been extremely magnanimous by allowing Afenyo-Markin to continue residing in this property as its rent paying tenant.

Research suggests that Afenyo-Markin is the first MP in the history of Ghana to have metamorphosed from Landlord to Tenant in the same house! What a shame!

Afenyo-Markin is at liberty to prove the above research findings, wrong. Thus, Afenyo-Markin should be the last person to refer to anyone as being corrupt. Even what Abuga Pele was jailed for, does not equate to a quarter of Afenyo-Markin’s grand corrupt acts.

Having also defaulted in repaying a loan to UT Bank, the Bank proceeded to cease other properties belonging to Afenyo-Markin; including a garage in Takoradi.

In an evil scheming greed-manifested agenda, Afenyo-Markin in his usual greedy self, sued the Ghana Bauxite Co. Ltd, with the sole aim of dubiously claiming for the payment/refund of some monies which were meant to be paid to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) during President John Mahama’s administration. A then Deputy Finance Minister, had to submit a protest letter to court to prove that the money was meant for the GRA and not the greedy Afenyo- Markin. What a common criminal Afenyo-Markin is!

Afenyo-Markin makes so much noise in his vain attempts at identifying himself as a trusted and credible New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and loyalist who defers to the top authorities of the party leadership structure. One may again ask, if this were true, why is Afenyo-Markin not on talking terms with Mr. Freddie Blay- the NPP National Chairman?

The facts of the matter are that Afenyo-Markin brought huge embarrassment to Mr. Freddie Blay when he (Afenyo-Markin) contracted a huge loan from Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) for Excel Haulage/Courier Co. Ltd, at the time when Mr. Freddie Blay was the ADB Board Chairman and doubled as a member of the Board of Directors of Excel/Courier Co. Ltd. What led to the rift? Did Afenyo-Markin betray Mr. Freddie Blay? Did Afenyo-Markin fail to repay the loan and used Mr. Freddie Blay as his ‘collateral’? There is surely something wrong somewhere! The dishonourable MP for Effutu may wish to refute this.

The huge embarrassment which the dishonourable MP brought about also entangled one Bonsu, a cousin of Afenyo-Markin, which will be given prominence later.

Afenyo-Markin is generally known to make a lot of noise on issues and accusations like this, so why is he not suing me but claim to be gathering evidence? All my write-ups exposing Afenyo-Markin’s criminal and evil overtures are just a click away on google, so what is Afenyo-Markin waiting for? I repeat: why is he so quiet and so slow in responding to this and the many other allegations being put out against him?

Another ADB related question worth probing, is how much money did Afenyo-Markin take from the then Managing Director (MD) of ADB, during the Initial Public Offer (IPO) of ADB shares a few years ago?

Afenyo-Markin approached the then MD of ADB to inform him that government was about to sell ADB, whereupon Afenyo-Markin demanded and received a huge amount of money with the promise to influence the Parliamentary Select Committee to reverse same. However, Afenyo-Markin as usual, pocketed the money and reneged on his promise. Afenyo-Markin was recorded on tape and subsequently reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service. The matter seems to have been mysteriously dropped!

The issues raised in Parts I, II and III of this series, clearly accuse Afenyo-Markin of stealing, and acts bothering on criminal wrongdoing. Instead of swiftly taking steps to save his sinking battered reputation, the dishonourable MP is busy creating disturbances at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) by sponsoring students demonstration which destroyed much public property; instituting baseless lawsuits to temporarily halt Pro-VC elections and the appointment of a new Finance Officer; attempting desperately to stop officers of National Security from giving protection to lives and property at UEW when intelligence had been gathered that he Afenyo-Markin was planning another violent demonstration at UEW, by offering the National Security Operatives a bribe of GHS18,000, which was rejected.

After having been exposed for criminally obtaining blank letterheads with signatures of the Winneba Zongo Chief and using them to write a letter condemning the UEW VC - making it look like it was from the Chief, whereupon the Chief swiftly granted interviews to clear his name, the shameless Afenyo- Markin, has yet only last week, faked another letter, purportedly coming from Dr. James Kofi Annan, an Independent candidate for the 2020 Parliamentary elections which has been followed by extensive denials and rebuttals from Dr. James Kofi Annan, in both the electronic and print media.

Indeed, it is quite paradoxical that someone with so many skeletons in his wardrobe would attempt to falsely accuse others of being thieves and nation-wreckers.

I reiterate once more that I am publicly challenging Afenyo-Markin to a lawsuit against me to clear his name.

Part V loading.......

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)