Germany: Eight-Year-Old Boy And Mother Pushed To The Front Of An ICE Fast-Train - Child Dies

According to previous findings, he did not know his victims a man pushed a mother and her child in front of an ICE train at Frankfurt Central Station. The boy died. Minister of the Interior Seehofer wants to meet the heads of the security authorities.

An eight-year-old boy was pushed to his death by a man in front of an ICE fast-train arriving at Frankfurt Central Station. According to police, a suspect was arrested.

The man is said to have pushed the boy's mother too into the track bed on Monday and tried to do so on another person. According to initial investigations, the suspect is a 40-year-old man with Eritrean citizenship who did not know his victims. According to the German Press Agency, he lives in Switzerland. He has not yet commented on the attack. According to a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office, he will be presented to the magistrate on Tuesday.

According to police, the 40-year-old mother rescued herself on a footpath between two tracks. The third person was able to get to safety without falling into the tracks. The Frankfurt public prosecutor's office is investigating a homicide and evaluating video recordings.

Politicians condemned the crime. German Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) announced that he would interrupt his vacation. In view of several serious acts in recent times, he wants to meet the heads of the security authorities. According to German Press Agency (dpa) information, the meeting will also include attacks and threats against representatives of the Left Party, bomb threats against mosques, and the racist attack on an Eritrean in Wächtersbach, Hesse.

Seehofer wants to inform the public this Tuesday. The perpetrator will be held responsible for the crime with all legal means. As far as necessary, he will provide the state of Hesse with any support it may need, for example, from the federal police or the Federal Criminal Police Office.

Seehofer pointed out that an evaluation of the crime has already being carried out in parts of the public. "However, this is only seriously possible once the background has been clarified," the minister emphasized. On Twitter, some users linked the act on Monday with German asylum policy.

The Frankfurt case is reminiscent of an attack that took place a week ago in Voerde in North Rhine-Westphalia, where a man pushed a woman in front of a train at a railway station and killed her.

About the Frankfurt attack, a police spokeswoman said that a man had pushed the eight-year-old boy and his mother in the morning at platform 7 in front of an arriving ICE, according to witnesses. The child was struck by the train and sustained fatal injuries. The suspect fled, was pursued by passers-by and later arrested by the police outside the station.

The (eight-year-old's) mother was taken to hospital and given emergency medical care. She should be questioned as soon as possible, said a police spokesman.

The investigators called on witnesses to report to the police with relevant information. Photos and videos could also be uploaded via a special website.

At the main station, tracks 4 to 9 were closed for several hours. According to a spokeswoman for German Railway Company (Deutsche Bahn), there were cancellations and delays of Train schedules. It was unclear when the tracks would be opened again. In the afternoon, German Railway Company (Deutsche Bahn) released a special telephone number for psychological support for witnesses of the incident. Frankfurt Central Station is one of the largest railway stations in Germany and is visited by almost 500,000 people every day.

Hesse's Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) said the act shook him. "It is bewildering that mother and child were pushed in front of an arriving train. The investigation of the heinous act is now in the hands of the competent authorities," said the head of government.

Only on Saturday last week, a 34-year-old mother had been pushed in front of a regional train in the station of the Lower Rhine town of Voerde and died. The 28-year-old suspect, a Serbian born in Germany, is in custody on suspicion of murder. According to the investigators, the suspect and the victim did not know each other, as in the Frankfurt case.

After the examination of a blood sample, there are indications of cocaine use. Cocaine degradation products had been detected in his blood. "This does not mean, however, that he was actually under the influence of cocaine," said Duisburg's public prosecutor Alexander Bayer on Monday.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)