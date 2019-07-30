Prophet Badu Kobi Must Apologise — Women Group

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

A group calling itself Modern Women of Wisdom International are demanding that the founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi apologise for his tribal bigotry against women.

Prophet Badu Kobi is captured in viral video describing women within Coastal lands of Ghana as unwise and unmarriageable materials admonishing prospective husband not to marry from that tribe compared to others in the parts of the country.

“Fanti women are foolish sometimes and Ewes too are doormats. But for Ashanti women no!” the preacher warned in a video.

According to the controversial preacher, despite women from Ashanti tribes being wise, he will not allow any of his sons or close relations to marry from Ashanti tribes because of their ingratitude to their husbands.

“If you marry Ashanti lady, you have imported problem for yourself forever. I have done research and it is so”, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi told his congregation how he arrived at that conclusion.

The man of God has come under serious bashing and criticisms with many calling on him to render an unqualified apology.

WE DEMAND AN UNQUALIFIED APOLOGY FROM BADU KOBI- MODERN WOMEN OF WISDOM INTERNATIONAL(MWOW)

Modern Women of Wisdom International condemns in the strongest possible terms the misguided utterances made by Badu Kobi against a section of Ghanaian women.

The video being circulated on social media has come to our notice and we declare it morally wrong and socially unacceptable. It has no empirical evidence and it is not proven statistically.

It is doubly condemnable that a cooked up accusation against a section of Ghanaian women became an excuse for public ridicule, disgrace and insults led by someone who calls himself a "man of god".

This incident has highlighted once again the disrespect for womanhood particularly by a section of men who feel women should be made "doormats" in marriages.

What made this particular instance even more grotesque was the fact that the utterances was made on a platform meant to foster unity and bring families together.

We at Modern Women of Wisdom International find this to be an offense against womanhood and demand that Badu Kobi comes out publicly to render an unqualified apology for the embarrassment he has caused women from those ethnic backgrounds.

LONG LIVE GHANA

LONG LIVE MWOW

Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarko-0244933893

Akua Agyeiwaa- 0240828375

Ohemaa Sarfoaa- 0207844446