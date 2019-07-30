Felicia Tacorabama Files Nomination for Sagnarigu Constituency, Urges Delegates To Rally Behind Her

Felicia Tettey Tacorabama, has today visited the Sagnarigu NPP constituency office to file her nomination forms to contest the party's upcoming primaries, telling delegates to eschew 'tribal politics' and endorse her bid to deliver the Sagnarigu seat to the governing party in election 2020.

According to Mrs. Tettey, who is Northern Region school feeding coordinator the notion Sagnarigu is the preserve of opposition NDC was non-existent, noting with Competent and people's person as herself, the party was capable of capturing the constituency.

Mrs. Tettey, whose business tycoon husband, Francis Tettey, was by her side, after having submitted her papers addressed a large crowd of supporters who braved the rains to be at constituency secretariat, saying she was confident of victory for herself and for the NPP.

She appealed that, rather than considering tribal, religious or gender affinities, delegates need to vote for a candidate who is capable of mobilizing party supporters and presenting a united front ahead of next year's general election.