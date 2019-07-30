2019 WASSCE Results Released; 48,855 Candidates Results Withheld

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results for those who sat for the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A statement from the examination body indicated that “the entire results of 48,855 (14.12%) candidates have been withheld pending the conclusion of investigations into various cases of examination malpractice detected during and after the conduct od the examination.”

The alleged malpractices include bringing foreign material such as prepared notes, printed material and mobile phones to the examination hall, collusion among candidates, planned cheating which occurred with the connivance of some supervisors and school authorities.

“The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of the investigations”, the statement added.

The Council will despatch the results to the schools and candidates are advised to contact their heads of school for their results.

Meanwhile, WAEC has also hosted the results online and candidates who so desire may access their results at its website.

Improvement in core subjects results

WAEC mentioned that, “the provisional results indicate that there were improvements in the performance of candidates at A1 to C6 in all the core subjects.”

Core Mathematics recorded the most significant improvement in the performance in A1 to C6 over that of 208 (38.33 to 65.31%).

There was also a noticeable improvement in Integrated Science (50.52% to 63.17%) with English Language recording a modest improvement of 46.91% to 48.96%.

Social Studies also showed a slight improvement of 46.91% to 48.96%.

Breakdown of Results

The performance of the candidates in regard to the four core subjects are as follows:

English Language : 167,733 (96%) obtained A1-C6 ; 100,781 (29.42%) obtained D7-E8 while 74,038 (21.61%) had F9 ;

: (96%) obtained ; (29.42%) obtained while (21.61%) had ; Mathematics (Core) : 223,737 (31%) obtained A1-C6 ; 72,408 (21%) obtained D7-E8 while 46,384 (13.54%) had F9 ;

: (31%) obtained ; (21%) obtained while (13.54%) had ; Integrated Science : 216,095 (63.17%) obtained A1-C6; 91,151 (27%) obtained D7-E8 while 34,825 (10.18%) had F9 ;

: (63.17%) obtained (27%) obtained while (10.18%) had ; Social Studies : 257,838 (75.43%) obtained A1-C6; 52,983 (15.50%) obtained D7-E8 whilst 30,970 (9.06%) had F9.

Warning

The Council alerted members of the public especially candidates to be wary of impostors, who promise to change examination results for a fee.

“Candidates are to note that all WAEC results are well secured and can be authenticated. Persons with forged results will be exposed,” WAEC warned.

A total of 346,094 candidates participated in the exams nationwide.

The figure is 9.2% higher than the 2018 candidature of 316,999.

The entry figure was made up of 170,857 (49.37%) males and 175,237 (50.63%) females.

The examination was conducted for 987 participating schools.

A total of 2,322 (0.67%) of the candidates who registered were absent from the examination.

