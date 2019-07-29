U. S Speaker Pelosi Visits Kwame Nkrumah Museum

First Female Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has paid a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Accra.

Speaker Pelosi, joined by the Black Caucus in the House of the U. S government and U. S Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, was met by Director of the Mausoleum, Alhaji Osman, who welcomed them to the complex dedicated to Ghana's First President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The group together, laid a wreath beneath the Kwame Nkrumah Statue, and observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the prominent Ghanaian leader.

They were then led by tour guides: Edmund Quao and Agatha Gosu-Dinku, into the mausoleum, which houses the bodies of Kwame Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

The building designed by Don Arthur, represents an upside down sword, which in Akan culture is a symbol of peace.

Speaker Pelosi's visit to the mausoleum formed part of activities of the high level U. S Congressional delegation to Ghana.

She and her delegation touched down on Sunday afternoon and were met by the Speaker of Parliament, Mike Aaron Ocquaye, some members of Parliament, as well as other dignitaries, at the Kotoka International Airport.

Speaker Pelosi and her delegation would also pay respects at Cape Coast and Elmina Castles.

At the Cape Coast Castle, they would be at the 'Door of No Return' to observe the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans Landing in Virginia, America.

The team would hold a number of high-level discussions with President Akufo-Addo as well as speak with her Ghanaian counterpart Mike Oquaye and other senior government officials.

She would also deliver an address to the Ghanaian Parliament on Wednesday.

—Daily Guide