Dormaa East Take Receipt Of Agric Equipment To Start An Agriculture Mechanization Center

The Management Committee of the Dormaa East District Center of Agriculture Commerce and Technology (DCACT) has taken delivery of agriculture mechanization equipment to support farming activities in the district and its environs.

The equipment which reached the door step of the district few days ago would enable the DCACT committee set up an Agriculture Mechanization Center, (an equipped center to support the use of machines in farming).

This is in line with promoting government’s flagship programmes like the planting for food and jobs and planting for export and rural development in the Dormaa Berekum area. It is expected the initiative would create sustainable raw material base for the development of one district one factory initiative and in the long run help build a Ghana beyond aid.

The kits, made up of Maize Shellers, Hoses for Irrigation, Motorized Sprayers, ploughs, Irrigation Tiller Heads, Tractors and other multifarious ones would now make farming activities from tillage to harvesting easier and friendly especially to the youth.

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto promised farmers of the center, when he interacted with them last year when he extended a working tour of the then Brong Ahafo Region to the Dormaa East District. The Minister said the gesture comes as a form of reward to the district due to the hard work and influence of the DCE, which has pushed the people into contributing enormously toward the successful implementation, of the President’s vision of planting for food and jobs and the planting for rural development and export among others.

According to a reliable source at the District Department of Agric, trained staff from the department would run the center assisting farmers with modern farm methods, advice and extension services. This would eventually cut farming cost, increase production and lessen the burdens of farmers.

The District Chief Executive Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman by dint of hard work and good managerial and lobby skills has not only earn this project for the district but others such as a poultry processing factory. In all, only 33 districts across the country are benefiting from this gesture.

Following receipt and inspection of the equipment, the Hon DCE in his delight expressed optimism, the center would go a long way to put the district in the limelight economically, boost agriculture development and make farmers better off. He explained, the gesture is in fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensuring youth participation in agriculture business by making it more attractive and marketable, hence the building of storage facilities in all the districts.