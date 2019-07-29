Stephen Adei Wants Equal Job Opportunities For Private Varsity Graduates

The Chairman for the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Prof. Stephen Adei, has said, it is unfair and unacceptable to discriminate against private university graduates in the public sector employment in Ghana.

He said, currently, fees structure show that private university students paid higher and should be considered first in job placements than the public university graduates who pays less as the state has taken much of their fees.

The former GIMPA Rector said this in his speech delivered during the 11th Graduation Ceremony of Garden City University College, Kenyase, in the Kwabre East district of the Ashanti region, on Saturday, 27 July, 2019.

The 11th Congregation, which was on the theme “The 21st Century Innovator: Challenges and Prospects”, saw 550 students been awarded with diplomas and degrees in Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Bachelor in Business Administration.

“What is totally unacceptable is the discrimination in public sector employment between students trained in private schools even when as in the case of nurse they all take the same examination administered by the Nurses’ and Midwifery Council”.

He therefore called for equal job placement opportunities for both public and private university graduates as an engine for the nation's long term development.

The Emeritus Professor of Ashesi University in Accra said “enhancing the role of private universities in Ghana should be seen by all stakeholders as good for the nation's long term development which must receive the support of the State especially those responsible for education, the universities themselves, employers as well as students,” he concluded.

The President of Garden City University College, Professor Edward Kwame Asante, in his welcoming speech asked the graduating students to make decisions that will have long term consequences in their lives when coming across various junctures that may come in their paths.

“By adhering to the work ethics and dedicating yourselves wholeheartedly to whatever tasks at hand, you will reach your goals and objectives. Setbacks and frustrations will be everyday occurrences, so you must gear yourselves for the long haul,” he advised.