Amaris Terminal Awarded Promising Terminal of The Year

Amaris Terminal has been adjudged the Promising Terminal of the year at the recently organised 2019 Ghana Shippers Awards at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The Discovery of the year award also went to Amaris Terminal's Managing Director, Mr. Alex Atakorah.

This year's Ghana Shippers Awards organised by Ghana Shippers Authority and Globe Productions is the 3rd in the series.

The MD of Amaris Terminal, Mr. Alex Atakorah said the award shows how great teamwork produces results.

"As an innovative company, the objective is to become a one-stop shop for the industry, while intensifying efforts to improve customer interaction to achieve client satisfaction" he noted.

About Amaris

Amaris Terminal is a 100% Ghanaian owned terminal licensed by Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to provide support services such as Terminal Operations, Logistics, Transport, Chandling, Freight Forwarding to the blue economy.

Shippers Awards

More than 51 personalities and firms were awarded for their distinguished contributions to the growth of the shipping industry.

15 of the awards were picked by shippers and the rest by shipping service and other allied service providers.

The awards scheme, the third in a row, provides a platform to recognise individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the shipping industry in Ghana.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, who represented the Sector Minister, commended the organisers of the event for creating a platform to celebrate individuals and companies that played a significant role in the growth and development of the shipping industry.

He encouraged award winners such as Amaris Terminal to strive to achieve the objectives of creating more jobs for the industry.

Executive Director of Globe Productions, Mr Latif Abubakar, stated that the scheme identified projects and individual achievements that have enabled shippers to set themselves apart from their competitors and produced clear and compelling value and other relevant results.