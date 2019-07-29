I've Invested Heavily In Human Resource Dev't—Akatsi North MP

The Member of Parliament for the Akatsi North Constituency, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has disclosed that he has invested heavily among others, in the human resource development of his constituents, for the past 6years he has been in Parliament.

The MP who is seeking a third term bid on the ticket of the NDC said, his good works for the past six years would earn him another 4years in Parliament in order to ensure continuity of the massive developmental projects.

He disclosed this to the media during the vetting of parliamentary primaries aspirants at the Volta regional office of the NDC in Ho, on Friday.

According to him, he made education top of his priorities when he realized that the constituency/district, when created prior to the 2012 elections, lacked the skilled human resource to occupy the many offices and jobs going to be created.

"When the district and constituency were created, we discovered that the greatest thing we lacked was the human resource to occupy the offices and jobs that would be created. So I took it upon myself to make sure I bring my people as far as education is s concerned, that's the only way I believe we could clear the deficit".

He said his focus has been on the human development of his people through educational sponsorship packages.

"My focus has been on the human resource development based on my observation after the creation of the district and the constituency. As I speak today, I have invested heavily in the education of a substantial number of my people. I have been able to fully sponsor not less than 150 persons at the tertiary level and about 200 and more at the second cycle level.

"As I talk now, I have 54 orphans that I've sent to two private preparatory schools in the district, I pay their fees, feeding and everything just to make sure their education is safeguarded. My hope is that when these people come out, some of whom are already out and are gainfully employed and occupy positions, they'll come back to contribute to the development of the district," he emphasised.

In the area of school infrastructure, the ranking member on the Education Committee of Parliament also observed that he has made a significant stride.

"We also realized that we had a very high deficit in school infrastructure, so I did a lot of lobbying to address the issue. We have built some classrooms in collaboration with the district assembly and some NGOs like Pencils of Promise.

"We have only one senior high school in the area and it has also seen a considerable infrastructural development. If you go there now, we have a boys dormitory, dining/assembly hall, and some classroom projects ongoing, including the fencing of the school land for which if had not lost the 2016 elections, we would have finished. I've done all these and many others including the distribution and teaching and learning materials to schools in the area in order to close the deficit," the lawmaker intimated.

Health

He noted that he has done some projects including the rehabilitation of Ave-Dakpa nurse's quarters, completed two CHIP Compounds with the third one under construction.

He added that to ensure quality health ensure delivery in the Akatsi North District, he sponsored the training of some health assistants who are back and are assisting in the various facilities across the district.

To facilitate access to health care, the MP noted, "I have been able to put over 1000 people, mostly the aged onto the National Health Insurance Scheme".

"In the area of agriculture, I have provided farming groups with farming equipments, not long ago, I've distributed fertilizers to about 500 farmers, I've introduced coconut plantation which is being piloted currently.

"I believe there's more to do and to ensure that, I am confident the people of my constituency would retain me to lead the NDC into the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections," he posited.

Mr. Kotoe is being contested by two others; Dr. Stephen Torkpo and Dr. Donald Agumenu ahead of the August 24th, Parliamentary Primaries.

He called on the other two candidates to ensure that their campaign messages are geared towards the common goal of getting the NDC back into power in the 2020 elections rather than disintegrating the party in the constituency.