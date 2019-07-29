We’ll Fix Your Roads – Finance Minister To Ghanaians

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta says the ruling NPP government will not tow the path of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to claim that it made strides in infrastructural development as captured in the Green Book but with nothing to show on the ground.

The sector minister who was presenting the Mid-Year budget review in Parliament on Monday assured Ghanaians that unlike the NDC, the government will, in reality, embark on infrastructure and road projects to bring relief to them.

“We have looked beyond the legendary Green Book of bold but many unsubstantiated claims of infrastructural projects fabricated and built but in those beautiful pages for our predecessors' 2016 campaign. We have planned for them and have found the money to do far more than what the Green Book authors [NDC] achieved. Fellow Ghanaians, I wish to plead with you and assure you that…the Akufo-Addo government, will fix your roads and we shall fix them; not with words and pictures.”

While accusing the NDC of peddling falsehood with the images in the Green Book, the Minister said the ‘listening Akufo-Addo government’ has secured funds to construct a number of projects in the country.

He assured that the governing party “will fix roads, not with words and pictures [like in the NDC’s Green Book]”.

Already, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the NDC’s road infrastructure its members boasted about while in power can only be found in their Green Book .

“The road infrastructure the NDC boasted off can only be found in the green book,” President Akufo-Addo said last week during a durbar of chiefs and elders of Assin Jakai in the Assin South constituency.

“[From] Sewiasi to Womaho road, the bitumen surfacing of the road is happening right now and the Assin Manso to Otcheso road has also been awarded to a contractor to start work.”

“The Nsuta town roads have also been awarded to a contractor to begin work. [For the] Nyankomasi Jakai Chimso road, the first phase of the project has been awarded to contractors,” Nana Akufo-Addo added.

He indicated that the projects will be completed on time for commissioning.

---citinewsroom