St. Patrick Catholic Church Holds Town Hall Meeting

The Justice and Peace Commission of the Atebubu Saint Patrick Catholic Church in collaboration with the Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly have organized a Town Hall Meeting at Jato Zongo in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality of the Bono East region.

Welcoming participants, Reverend Father Richard Baatabe Priest in charge of the Parish, referred to the theme "Community Participation in Local Governance for Rapid and Sustainable Development" saying development is not the preserve of government as the people are supposed to be active participants if it is to be attained in the desired manner.

He thanked the Catholic diocese of Techiman for the initiative and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung for supporting it.

Mr. John Adu Achiaw Coordinator for the programme, said the decision to get the people to take active interest in governance was taken at the last biennial bishop’s conference.

He said the church is made up of people whose social and economic well-being should also be at the heart of the church hence the need to get them interested in local governance.

The Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mr. Patrick Tampugre who was the guest speaker took the gathering through ‘the role of an assembly member in an electoral area, ‘encouraging citizen’s participation in local governance and the upcoming referendum in December.

He spoke about the benefits of electing metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives adding that this will make them accountable to the people rather than their parties.

He said it is important for the people to hold duty bearers to task for services rendered to them since it is their own taxes that are used in the provision of these services.

Speaking on the state of security in the municipality, the Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Bright Boafo said security is a yardstick for measuring good governance.

He indicated that frequent police patrol activities have reduced the spate of armed robberies in the municipality adding that the mission of his outfit is to completely curb the menace.

He appealed to the Justice and Peace Commission to collaborate with the municipal assembly to see how best they can resolve the impasse between the former Member of Parliament for the Atebubu-Amantin constituency Mr. Sanja Nanja and the Atebubu traditional council.

In a speech read on behalf of the MCE, the Municipal Planning Officer Mr. Thomas Atibilla said engagement and participation of citizens in decision making is the hallmark of democracy.

“Like in other jurisdictions the world over, we have also as a country adopted and committed ourselves to decentralization as the surest way to achieve the dual benefits of increased participation of citizens in governance as well as engender stable and resilient local communities,” he said.

Mr. Atibilla added that the assembly’s main intention is to further promote local democracy, participation and accountability through strong and viable citizens’ participation in local governance.

The gathering was also taken through the various sources as well as performance in the generation of internal funds for the last 3 years.

The community through its Assemblyman Hon. Amadu Abdulai took the opportunity to remind the municipal chief executive of some major problems facing them while answers were provided to questions on issues bothering their minds during an open forum.