Western Region: Aker Energy Embarks On Road Safety Awareness For Basic Pupils

Aker Energy has spearheaded a road safety Campaign for Basic pupils of 65 identified schools. They were engaged within the routes of transportation and operation. This involved having a conversation based on pedestrian safety around the theme “Watch and Listen” which is basically what is required of pedestrians to ensure they are safe on the road.

Some of the schools along the route of Aker Energy from the Takoradi Port to the Genesis warehouse that were part of this campaign include BeduAdoo Basic School, Bompeh Sen. High Tech., Bethel Methodist Primary & JHS, Perry Hayford Basic School, All Saints Anglican Basic School as others in Ahanta West Municipality include Apowa Methodist Primary and JHS, Artur Fischer R/C Primary and JHS among others.

Francis Wassah Wajah, Environment, Health and Safety Advisor, at Aker Energy, revealed that the schools were arrived at through a ris assement exercise undertaken by Aker Energy as part of its corporate social responsibility ; "...we did a risk assessment to identify the key risks in Takoradi when doing business and one of the key risks identified was traffic road accidents so the company mapped out a strategy on the need to create safety awareness among pedestrians and other road users.." he stated.

He revealed that the focus was on the roads leading to its operational centres like its logistics base in Agona Nkwanta in the Ahanta West Municipality as well as the Sekondi Naval Base among others spelling out the rationale for such an initiative he emphasised the need for safety of school children ; "...we noticed that along these roads are a lot of vulnerable school children who can be victims of these trucks that ply in the name of Aker energy ; it could be the children do not know what to do and the company therefore decided to embark on a road safety campaign to create that kind of basic awareness among school children and teachers." he added.

He said the Ghana Education Service was informed on the initiative and how it can assist in choosing the schools for the project. He added that information could go further to the wider society through school children and also for the children to be ambassador of road safety.

He further added that it is not uncommon to hear of road accidents that involve school children recounting an incident that occurred some 2 weeks ago involving a pupil of Artur Fisher Primary School in Apowa in the Ahanta West Municipality that nearly resulted in the loss of life of the kid.

He indicated that the flags to be used for signaling the road to be safe before crossing by the kids will be donated to the beneficiary schools ; "school children do not know how to cross roads when they get to the main road they do not know how to cross the road....we (Aker Energy) are making an impact if you look at the responses we are getting from the schools we believe we are making an impact as looking at the responses from the schools, there has never been this kind of exercise by any oil company and even though Aker Energy is yet to start operations , is embarking on things that will benefit the society," added Mr Wajah.

A tutor of one of the beneficiary schools , Patrick Dzebu was full of praise for Aker Energy adding that this will go a long way to get an insight into safety on the roads.

He was happy for the materials donated by Aker Energy.

"The donation of the materials will go a long way to help as Teaching and Learning materials as part of Life Skills teaching in the classroom." The Teacher emphasized.