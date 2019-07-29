Ghana Hajj Board Sensitizes Journalists On Hajj Pilgrimage

Hajiya Mariam Sissy

The Communications Directorate of the Ghana Hajj Board has organized a day orientation for Journalists who will be participating in this year's hajj pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The orientation seeks to equip journalists on hajj pilgrimage and hajj reporting.

Participants were taken through Hajj and Umrah process which include the Tawaf, Safar and Marwah, the throwing of pebbles at Jamaraat and the dos and don'ts during the hajj pilgrimage.

Addressing participants, the Deputy Communications Director of the Ghana Hajj Board, Hajiya Mariam Sissy who is also a Senior International Journalist with DW - Germany urged journalists to be transparent in their reportage.

She further urged them to be mindful of their duty to serve God and country hence the need to be fair and do many inquiries before reporting.

According to her, the most difficult part of hajj reporting is at Mina where most of the pilgrims have challenges, which therefore gives room for the peddling of false information against the board.

This, she called on the journalists to seek clarification from the hajj board over issues or rumors they hear from the pilgrims.

She entreated them to take advantage and educate pilgrims on current happenings which may be helpful.

Hajiya Mariam Sissy assured participants that the hajj board has made available resource persons ( Da’awa committee) to assist journalists on matters regarding Hajj rituals while the medical team will also help them with first-hand information on casualties.

She urged journalists to work hand in hand with the Hajj Board to ensure accurate reportage and a stress free Hajj.