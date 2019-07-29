Sports Minister Cut Sod To Construct Schools In 3 Communities In Atwima Mponua

The venerable Minister for Youth and Sports, Honorable Isaac Kwame Asiamah together with the District Chief Executive of Atwima Mponua, Honorable William Darko and some party executives brought joy to the people of Obuasekrom, Anansu and Ahyiresu when the duo they cut sod for the construction of a 3-Unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities(Computer Labs, Libraries, Staff Common room, Head teachers Office and Sanitation rooms) within the three communities simultaneously.

The Minister adviced the youth of these communities to take their education serious and use that as springboard to achieve their dreams and aspiration. “I entered parliament at age 26, I was there with Nana Osafo Marfo, J. H. Mensah of blessed memory and Nana Akufo Addo, and its only education that can propel people to such greater heights”,he stated. He noted that, the District with over 323 communities has much infrastructural deficit and as such; he is working very hard to get part of the national cake to each nook and cranny of the district.

In addition, he promised to light the Obuasikrom community as soon as possible as he has gotten so many correspondence from the energy Minister to make that feat materialize and also get their stretch of road fixed in no time. The sports Minister asked the contractor to include a mechanised borehole to the school facility at Ahyiresu as he is ready will foot that bill.

Honorable William Darko also promised to get the district on a pedestal as he is also mobilizing resources to build more schools and health centres across the district. He entreated all to come to his office for idea sharing that will help the development of the district.

The chiefs and queenmothers of the beneficiary communities expressed profound gratitude to the MP and his entourage as they braced this perpetual novelty of the minister. They promised to maintain the buildings in good shape and vowed to make education their priority. The chiefs and people of Anansu beseeched the Minister to assist in the acquisition of a power Transformer that can used by the Anansu CHPs facility.

In the company of the ministers entourage included the NPP constituency chairman, Hon. Kofi Marfo, Hon. Joyce Amoah, Hon. Abdul Moro, Hon. Amankwaatia and Samuel Twum Nkansah. Others are, Hon. Bismark A. Boadi, Sarfo Kwame Jephthah, Albert Amponsah, Henry Osei Boateng and a host of media personnel.

By: Jephthah Kwame Sarfo

ISD-Atwima Mponua