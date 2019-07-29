Regional Press Centre In Sunyani soon

The Brong Ahafo branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is making feverish preparations toward the construction of the first ever Regional Press Centre in Ghana in Sunyani to facilitate the work of journalists in the area, among several other reasons.

To this end, the association is concluding modalities to acquire land in Sunyani by the end of this year to pave the way for construction works to start on the multi-purpose project which would cost several thousands of Ghana cedis.

The GJA Regional President, Larry Paa Kwesi Moses, announced this at the maiden Brong Ahafo GJA awards ceremony held at the Eusbett International Conference Centre in Sunyani last Saturday, which was on the theme, “Promoting Responsible Mining; the role of the media.”

In all, 21 competitive awards, covering various categories, were received by both journalists and media institutions during the event while 16 Honorary Awards were also given to some distinguished individuals and institutions for their support to the media in various ways over the years.

Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah of the Graphic Communications Group Limited, who has nearly three decades of experience as a journalist, emerged as the over-all Regional Best Journalist; having also grabbed the Best Disability Reporter and the Best in Feature writing.

Other award winners included Anas Sabit of Joy News, who won the Most Promising Journalist award; Michael Sarpong-Mfum of Citi FM who grabbed the Best Health reporting award, Daniel Dzirasah of the Ghanaian Times who went home as the Best Reporter in Mining while Edward Adjei-Frimpong of the Business and Financial Times settled on the Best Business and Economics award.

While commending members of the Awards Committee chaired by Dr. Leonard Victor Amengor, a former Regional Director of GBC for their yeoman’s job, the Regional GJA President congratulated the award winners as well as all media practitioners in the region for their hard work and dedication to duty over the years.

“The objective of the awards is not only to recognize, acknowledge and appreciate the tremendous contributions of individual journalists and FM radio stations, but also to motivate them to gain confidence and to compete at the national level.

Touching on the theme, Mr. Paa Kwesi Moses expressed grave concern about the resurfacing of illegal mining activities around the 400-megawatt Bui Hydro-electric dam in the Banda District of the Bono region.

He also commended government for setting up Operation Vanguard to fight illegal mining in the country, adding that “we are optimistic that the Taskforce will intensify patrols in the three regions to bring the situation under control.

The National President of the GJA, Roland Affail Monney, for his part, encouraged the media to be “unafraid and unintimidated to carry out their professional duties and fulfil their constitutional mandate.”

“While they exercise freedom in this regard, they should also actualize responsibility. The two must go in tandem to scale up professional standards and safeguard the public interest”, he added.

The Guest Speaker for the occasion, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh who is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, announced that government was in the process of amending the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 to enhance the penalties for those who engage in illegal mining activities.

He explained that the proposed new law seeks to expressly criminalize aiding and abetting of illegal mining activities, fabrication and use of floating platform popularly called “Chang-fa” and the use of other equipment for mining in water bodies.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were the MP for Sunyani West and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah; the Bono Regional Minister, Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson and Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructural Fund and several others.

The Krontihene of the Dormaa Traditional Area and the Chief of Wamfie, Barima Ansu Agyei presided over the programme on behalf of the Omanhene of Dormaa, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu.