Finance Minister Demands GH¢6.37bn

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta ahead of his mid-year budget presentation to Parliament has requested the legislature to approve an amount of GH¢6.7 billion being the shortfall in funds needed to execute its 2019 budget.

The government has faced a shortfall in domestic revenues and the amount is expected to go a long way in helping the government to complete its planned programmes and initiatives as contained in the 2019 financial year.

Ahead of the presentation, some Ghanaians including the Minority in Parliament have urged the government to scrap the luxury vehicle tax and also introduce policies to cushion Ghanaians from economic hardships.

The Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Finance in a statement issued on Sunday, July 28, 2019, highlighted a few things Ghanaians should expect from the budget review on Monday.

The Ministry among other things urged Ghanaians to expect a review of the luxury vehicle tax.

It also assured that the review will also touch on “issues affecting the energy sector, alongside their planned reforms” as well as “Ghana's debt situation” and “domestic revenue mobilization.”

Below is the full statement from the Finance Ministry:

KEN OFORI-ATTA TO PRESENT 2019 MID-YEAR BUDGET REVIEW TO PARLIAMENT

In accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance is expected to present the Mid-Year Review and Supplementary Estimates to Parliament not later than 31st July of each financial year. This year's presentation to Parliament will take place on Monday 29th July, 2019.

This year's presentation will have a particular focus on issues affecting the energy sector, alongside their planned reforms. Another major area expected to be addressed is the financial sector's performance. Ghana's debt situation, domestic revenue mobilization, and the review of the Luxury Vehicle Tax will also be highlighted. This presentation to Parliament will see an upward revision of the 2019 appropriation ceiling and its underlying measures, in order to achieve the objectives of the 2019 budget theme of expanding the economy and increasing jobs. Government will, therefore, seek the approval of Parliament for supplementary estimates. Aside from highlighting Ghana's fiscal performance between January and June 2019, as well as fiscal strategy going forward, this year's Mid-Year Budget Review will touch on policies leading to increases in industrial output, such as the agro-food sector. Roads Rehabilitation & Construction, the strengthening of Security, and Government Priority Programmes, among others, will also be addressed. Against the backdrop of the Ghana Beyond Aid vision, this Mid-year presentation to Parliament is expected to explain how Ghana will take advantage of the opportunities that come with the hosting of the Secretariat of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA). The review covers:

a brief overview of the macroeconomic developments (2018 & 2019);

analysis of revenue, expenditure, and financing performance for 2019;

a revised fiscal outlook for the unexpired term of the financial year; and

overview of the implementation of the annual budget.

ISSUED BY PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

---citinewsroom