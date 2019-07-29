Support Your Husbands To Give Your Children The Best Of Education—FOMWAG

The UK branch President of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Ghana (FoMWAG) Hajia Sarauniyar Hajara Jawula has called on Muslim women in Salaga to support their husband's to give their children the best of education.

She said, both arabic and formal education are imperative to the development of children.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the association in Salaga.

The Association has a primary aim of empowering women and vulnerable children in the society.

Hajia Sarawuniya indicated the association is working hard to fulfill its mandate of providing support and guidance on religious, social and family needs.

"See your children to be an asset from Allah and train them to have the fear of Allah in them," she said.

She encouraged Muslim women to take full responsibility for their children needs by providing the necessary support for the family

Hajia Sarawuniya appealed to children to appreciate the efforts of their parents by shunning the bad societal influences.

"Be good children in society. Avoid getting pregnant and getting girls pregnant," she charged both young girls and boys.

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for East Gonja Mohammed Tamimu said, the role women play in society is worth celebrating.

He indicated the New Patriotic Party under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo created the Zongo Development Ministry in order to identify and resolve some pertinent issues confronting women.

He called on women to step up in their quest for recognition to make a difference in their fields of operation to redefine their role in society.

"The East Gonja assembly has supported and will continue to support vulnerable women and children to make life comfortable for them," he stressed.

He called for unity of purpose amongst the women to ensure the sustainability of the association in Salaga.