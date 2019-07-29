Shots Fired At Public Festival In California: A Gunman Kills Several People And Injures Many

Gilroy in the USA: Police officers were on duty when three people were killed by gunfire at a public festival.

Again in the USA several people died by force of arms: At a folk festival in Gilroy, USA, a man shot around on Sunday evening - the police killed the shooter.

At least three people were killed and 15 injured during shots fired at a fair in Gilroy, California. Police also shot the shooter. Numerous US politicians condoled the families of the victims, President Donald Trump also spoke.

According to Gilroy's police chief, the perpetrator penetrated a security fence and he was caught by the police but just some few minutes after he was caught another man opened fire. However, it is still unclear whether this man also fired or helped the shooter in any way.

Rescue workers were first informed about a dozen victims of the incident in the city of Gilroy south of San Francisco, a regional offshoot of NBC reported on Sunday evening. A Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman told the German Press Agency that five people had been admitted to the hospital. At first she could not give any information about her condition. In the beginning it was not clear whether the perpetrator could be caught. US President Donald Trump also spoke on Twitter and called for caution.

Eyewitnesses report chaotic scenes at Volksfest

An eyewitness told NBC Bay Area that a bullet just missed his head, and when he turned around, he saw numerous people running. Another witness said, the shooter was wearing some kind of camouflage clothing.

Shaky pictures on NBC showed people apparently running away from something in a meadow. A reporter reported at least six ambulances were on alert. Other pictures showed police cars with blue lights. Social media circulated numerous videos in which shots can be heard.

The three-day "Gilroy Garlic Festival" has existed since 1979 according to the organizer of the food festival and attracts many families. It's specialized in garlic dishes. Music bands also perform there.

In the USA there are always incidents with firearms. In 2017, almost 40,000 people died in the United States. In October 2017, a man at a music festival in Las Vegas caused a particularly momentous massacre. Dozens of people were killed when he shot at the crowd from a hotel.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)