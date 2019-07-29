The 2018 Auditor General's Report Shows The Fight Against Corruption Is A Lip Service

Due to misuse and misappropriation of public funds by Ghana’s public and civil servants and political class, The office of the Auditor General has been set up to ensure good governance in areas of transparency, accountability, and probity in Ghana’s public financial space, despite this establishment corruption still abound because there is no punitive measures to halt this recurring national canker.

We are very surprise that in spite of the promise to make corruption unattractive the menace seems to surge on without any conscious effort to deal with this bane on our development and progress as a nation with many infrastructure defect.

Agencies like the Ghana Revenue Authority and controller and Accountants General responsible for ensuring the aforementioned are done away with are rather more corrupt and negligent in their work, thwarting every government efforts to combat public and private sector corruption.

It was the believe of many Ghanaians that with the office of special prosecutor many will be scared and shunned this corrupt practices, but contra to this the office of special prosecutor from day one been complaining of obstructions and non-cooperation of institutional heads confirming our believes the office of special prosecutor will end up becoming another failed institution.

Some of the findings in the Auditor General’s report are mind burgling that under Akuffo Addo’s presidency. The Ministry of Finance can engage the services of Kroll Associate in 2017 to recover assets from identified wrong doers, investigate allegations of wrong doing, provide asset recoveries among others and paid US$ 1 million to said company for no evidence of work done in 2018. This is a short down on the promised fight against corruption and making corruption unattractive under his administration.

It is also worrying to note that out of 2,388 gazetted state cars, an estimated 1,719 cannot be accounted for between 2015-2017 with the remaining 669 cars Auctioned by GRA has no documentary prove on price list, sales report and internal audit report. Your guess won’t differ from us that the politicians have shared it among themselves or sold it far below market price.

Apart from inefficient use of Government of Ghana ICT infrastructure and other state infrastructure, Defaulting in the payment of petroleum lifting’s that saw 10 Oil Marking Companies defaulting in the payment of excise duties, taxes, and levies amounting to GHS 33,673,044 and 11 OMCs also delaying in payment of duties on Oil product lifted from TOR. The marine gas oil outstanding at GHS 597,220. Should not have occurred if there has been vigilance and due diligence.

The Auditor general in this particular case should apply the penalty on 15% of the amount involved and 5% interest on same.

Exempting big companies like Gold Fields GH Ltd, Newmont Gh. Gold Ltd, Aksa Energy co. Gh, Ghana National Petroleum cooperation and others from tax without parliamentary approval should not be swept under the carpet, there should be stiffer punishment to serve as deterrent .

In all the seven thematic areas of irregularities and financial weakness(Tax irregularities, cash irregularities, outstanding debt/loan irregularities, payroll irregularities, stores/procurement irregularities, rent irregularities and contract irregularities) captured in the four year duration report shows our efforts to corruption fight is nowhere near completion unless the government takes bold steps to caution the obstructing head of institutions being impediment on the special prosecutor to work effectively and efficiently.

Solution to corruption fight:

Piran-gh wish to suggest the Special Prosecutor is exempted from high profile political prosecution and made to liaised with the Auditor General to focus on non-political public /civil servants cited in the auditor general’s annual report for investigations and prosecution , we believe that will make the OSP more effective than pursuing political figures. Whiles the Attorney General focuses more on Political Figures, so that the Special Prosecutor‘s office would be neutral and free from political attacks.

In this case the OSP will rely on the auditor general’s annual report which already have evidence of corruption. The special prosecutor will be more effective if he concentrates on top class civil/public servants, in that case all parties that will come to power will use the office, and because we have fears the next NDC government may amend or repel the Act that establishes the Office of Special Prosecutor.

Yours faithfully,

Signed

Felix Djan Foh

Prez. PIRAN-GH.

0244691605