Iran Warns EU: British Destroyer Reaches Persian Gulf

The air defense destroyer "HMS Duncan" has arrived in the Persian Gulf. It is to accompany British ships through the crisis area. At the same time Iran turns to the EU with an impressive warning.

Despite Iran's warnings, Great Britain has sent the air defense destroyer "HMS Duncan" to the Persian Gulf. It arrived there on Sunday to protect oil tankers and merchant ships. Together with the frigate "HMS Montrose", ships flying the British flag are to be given safe escort protection through the Strait of Hormus, the Ministry of Defence announced in London.

Meanwhile Iran advised the EU against a protection mission for oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. "The presence of foreign troops in the Persian Gulf will not make the situation safer, but will only lead to further tensions," President Hassan Ruhani said on Sunday.

His spokesman Ali Rabiei spoke of a "hostile message" to Iran. "Iran expects all EU states not to support these provocative proposals," the spokesman said according to IRNA news agency.

Iran wants to talk to the last contracting parties

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the UK of violating agreements of the 2015 Vienna Nuclear Accord by fixing an Iranian oil tanker. Contractual partners should not cause any damage to Iranian oil exports, Araghchi said in Vienna on Sunday. There he wanted to talk to diplomats of the remaining treaty states - Russia, China, France, Great Britain and Germany - about his country's violations of the nuclear treaty.

The USA had unilaterally terminated the nuclear agreement in May 2018. With sanctions they want to force the leadership in Tehran to accept a new agreement with stricter conditions. The US sanctions also affect companies worldwide. They will be denied access to the US market if they violate the sanctions imposed by the government in Washington.

Because the remaining contracting parties did not implement the most important parts of the nuclear agreement for Iran, Iran also demonstratively violated two central conditions recently. The Islamic Republic exceeded the amount of permitted uranium and the upper limit of enrichment.

Tehran and London argue over oil tankers

The dispute between Tehran and London concerns two confiscated oil tankers. On July 4, Great Britain seized the supertanker "Grace1" in Gibraltar on the grounds that it had violated Iranian oil for Syria on board and thus EU sanctions. Iran denies this.

On 19 July, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards stopped the British oil tanker "Stena Impero" in the Strait of Hormus because it allegedly violated maritime regulations in the Persian Gulf. The ship is currently in the port of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. Both sides speak of "state piracy". The Strait of Hormus, which is only about 50 kilometers wide, ships a lot of liquefied gas and almost a third of global oil exports.

