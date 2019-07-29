Technical University Lecturers To Strike In September If…

Members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike after August this year if government fails to migrate them onto the approved public universities salary structure.

According to them, even though they have complied with all the conditions set out by the relevant regulatory bodies, they are yet to be migrated; three years after enacting the Technical Universities Act, 2016 (Act 922) as amended by Act 974 in 2018.

The association is wondering why its members have not been migrated all this while despite being now part of public universities in the country, stressing that "TUTAG has been co-operative and patient for far too long."

Addressing the media in Sunyani last Saturday after their 36th delegates’ congress, the National President of TUTAG, Dr. Solomon A. Keelson stated that members would have no choice but to embark on indefinite strike if government does not pay them the approved salaries due them by the 31st of August this year.

He blamed state institutions tasked to oversee the migration of TUTAG members for "unnecessarily" delaying the process.

The 36th national delegates’ congress of TUTAG was under the theme, "Repositioning Ghana's education to support industrialization and economic development: the role of technical universities."