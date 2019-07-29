Newmont Security Officer Body Found In Pit

The lifeless body of Stephen Amankwah, a security personnel stationed at the Ahafo mine of Newmont Goldcorp was found in one of the mining giant’s open pits called the Apensu Pit last Friday after he had gone missing for more than 24 hours.

The Apensu pit has been left uncovered for about a decade by Newmont even though no mining activity has been going on there for a long time, thereby posing as a death trap to people, especially community members since some of them farm in the area.

Mr. Amankwah and four other colleagues namely; Vincent Boateng, Kwabena Boateng, Zachariah Ibrahim and Reuben Adu-Gyamfi were alleged to have been attacked during their routine patrol duties in the mine by a group said to be illegal miners.

Information gathered indicates that the five security personnel, who are staff of Protea Coin Group Limited, a security firm contracted by Newmont to provide security on its mine site, were over-powered by their assailants who succeeded in inflicting multiple cutlass wounds on them.

Even though the four other security guards managed to escape, Stephen Amankwah’s whereabouts could not be traced after the incident which happened at about 02:55am last Thursday July 25, 2019.

The injured were later given medical treatment with one of them said to have been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment due to the severity of his injury.

The Police at Kenyase in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, with the assistance of Protea Coin Group Limited, community members and others mounted a search for Mr. Amankwah from about 12 noon on Thursday till at about 04:00pm the next day when he was found dead in the Apensu pit.

For now, it's not clear whether or not Stephen was thrown into the pit by his attackers or he fell into it during the melee.

Both Newmont and the police have confirmed the incident to the media.

According to the Regional Police PRO, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, investigations are underway to arrest the perpetrators and also unravel the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.

Newmont on its part said in a statement that it was "assisting the police to conduct thorough investigations to understand the circumstances that led to the disappearance and death of the security officer."

Meanwhile, some community members, especially those living around the various mine pits of Newmont are pleading with the authorities to impress upon the company to relocate them and pay the appropriate compensations due them as a matter of urgency.

They contend that their continuous stay in the area has dire implications on their health, security and general wellbeing.

The community members also want Newmont to step up safety measures for its staff and contractors on site.