Paralyzed Aspirant Vows To Still Contest NDC Parliamentary Seat

A parliamentary candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Afajato South constituency, Kafui Augusta Takyi says will go ahead to contest for the parliamentary slot despite being confined in a wheelchair due to a medical condition.

Madam Takyi who was earlier reported to have suffered partial paralysis right after filing her nominations to contest for the NDC's parliamentary primaries in the Afajato South explained that she had suffered the condition shortly after declaring her interest to contest again for the slot.

“I can understand my supporters who said I got ill after filing my nominations. It is because the next time they saw me [after declaring my intention], I was paralysed but I got ill earlier after declaring my interest to contest for the slot again,” Madam Takyi clarified.

She said, “the doctors are doing their best but I trust my God will heal me and I will contest and win”.

“I am number one on the ballot and nothing is stopping me. I will contest and win whether I am in wheelchair or not. The NDC’s votes in the constituency reduced from over 23,000 to about 19,000 in the 2016 elections and that is evident of the poor leadership of the incumbent MP and so somebody must come in to restore the confidence of the people in the party, ” Madam Kafui Takyi indicated.

Augusta Kafui Takyi is the only candidate out of all five who contested the Afajato South Parliamentary primaries in previous elections against the incumbent, Madam Angela Alorwu-Tay who is still contesting in the upcoming primaries on August 24 2019.

Incumbent MP for Afajato South Constituency, Angela Alorwu-Tay in a media interaction after her vetting asked for prayers for her contender.

“The core thing is that our dear sister is not well, let us pray for her to get well and come to the field so I can give her her second defeat,” Madam Ablorsu-Tay said.

Madam Kafui Augusta Takyi has told Citi News, she will go ahead to contest for a slot on the NDC ticket to contest in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections despite her current medical condition.

