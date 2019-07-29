The Embarrassment Ex-President Of Sierra Leone Will Never Forget

Very often, if a president is in power, everything seems to be normal and with an inspiring and bold message, they assure the people that they will use the good name of the government to fight corruption.

It is only when a new president comes to power, they reveal that the previous government that promised to fight corruption, actually had embezzled state funds. Since taking office, the new Sierra Leone president, Julius Maada Bio has gone wild on the ex-corruptible leaders.

The government of the former president of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma is suspected of involvement in multimillion-dollar corruption cases, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance.

The administration of former Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma has reportedly diverted more than $ 1 billion of public funds between 2015 and 2018, according to an audit of the state accounts released on April 3, by the Minister of Finance.

During the investigation of the Ministry of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa, serious irregularities were discovered in the implementation of projects in the fields of energy, road construction, salaries, sales, and means of communication.

"The money has been stolen from the government's bank accounts. We recover all the misappropriated funds to provide basic services to the population. The offenders have until the end of June 2019, to repay these amounts, under penalty of legal proceedings,” he said.

Even during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa at the expense of Ebola victims, the former president stole Ebola funds, and some of the angry survivors sued him. Ebola survivors sue Koroma

Like many African countries, Sierra Leone is rich. It is the third diamond mining country in the world but the country remains one of the poorest, plagued by malnourished children, hundreds dying of malaria every year, due to the country's fragile healthcare system and the high rate of unemployment.

After the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Commission by Maada Bio’s government, the former leader of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma and his ministers are not finding things easy any longer under the new administration.

Many of Koroma’s ministers have been linked to various embezzlements and financial irregularities, in a serious corruption scandal ever to hit the country.

Last week, after a private jet carrying the former president, Ernest Bai Koroma, landed at the presidential lounge at the Lungi International airport, while Koroma was ready to disembark, the former president’s Assistant Superintendant, Ibrahim Sasay, received instructions for the plane to be removed from the presidential venue at the airport.

According to the airport authorities, the instructions were from above. The airport authorities told the president’s ADC that they have received instructions ‘from above’ to move the plane away from the direction of the presidential lounge.

The pilot carrying the former president explained that the airport authorities had given him permission from the control tower to land in the direction of the presidential lounge, yet his explanation fell on deaf ears.

“You have to move this plane off from this area immediately,” the pilot was told. While the former president was still on board the plane, the shocked pilot was directed to the cargo area of the airport.

Meanwhile, the former president was waiting for a protocol vehicle to arrive but the vehicle never arrived. As Ibrahim Sasay investigates the circumstances leading to the delayed vehicle, he received another message ‘from above’ that “not to allow the protocol vehicle to pick up the former president.”

After Ernest Bai Koroma was denied both disembarkations at the presidential lodge and access to the protocol vehicle, left with no choice, he has to go on foot from the cargo loading point, a place not used by ordinary passengers let alone a former head of state.

The Sierra Leone Telegraph revealed that a firm operating the cargo wasn’t happy about the ordeal of the former president, therefore, offered one of their vehicles to take Koroma to the VIP Lounge, not the presidential lounge since he has already been denied access to that place.

Unfortunately, the former Sierra Leone leader’s humiliation is far from over. On arrival at the immigration's VIP lounge, he was told to join the ordinary passengers' queue to pass through the immigration formalities.

He then gave his passport to the Assistant Superintendant to be stamped, while he went to the vehicle to wait for him. After the disgraceful incident, the former Sierra Leone leader left the airport to his house at Makeni, a town at the northern province of Sierra Leone.

Bai Koroma’s ordeal reminds me of a similar experience of the former Ghanaian leader, John Jerry Rawlings, which he shared in an interview with an Italian journalist, Flavio Marinoni, in 2009. It was one of the emotional and sad interviews I had ever listened to involving a former president.

Political impasse deepens by party enmity, whenever a new leader takes over and many times the new government decides not to have anything to do with the previous government. The sad aspect of all is when new governments abandon uncompleted projects by the previous government.

This shouldn’t happen, after all the uncompleted project is not for the previous government but for the people. Above all, the new president shouldn’t forget that he might also lose power one day, after that would he be happy if treated that way?

Political greed and selfishness don’t build a strong state it rather divides a nation, therefore, past and present leaders must put the differences aside and work together towards the success of the country.