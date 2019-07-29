I'll Slash Nana Addo’s New Ministers – Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says he will scrap some of the newly created ministries the Akufo-Addo administration introduced if he and the NDC is voted back into power.

The Akufo-Addo administration now has 125 ministers, over 30 more ministers more than its predecessors.

Speaking during a retreat for the party’s election directors in Tamale, Mr. Mahama said: “We are said to have achieved a world record of 125 ministers. Definitely, some of those ministries will go under an NDC government.”

The former President argued that a large number of ministers was a huge drain on public funds.

“Government expenditure has ballooned and they are not able to collect enough revenue to meet the high expenditure. And part of the high expenditure is because of the huge number of political appointments.”

Citing some examples, Mr. Mahama singled out, among others, the Procurement Minister as being redundant.

“Procurement ministry will go. You have a whole Public Procurement Authority which was supervised by the Ministry of Finance. What do you need a Procurement Minister for?”

The most recent additions came as Ghana welcomed six new regions in 2019; the Western North, Oti, Ahafo, Bono East, Savannah and North East regions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has consistently justified his “elephant-sized” government, saying: “as you know there are some who say my government is too big and there are too many of you [Ministers]. I am a firm believer in the adage the proof of the pudding is in the eating.”

