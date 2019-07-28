OTEC FM Records Massive Turnout In Maiden Health Walk

The Kumasi Based first private radio station in Ghana, OTEC FM on Saturday July 27, 2019, drifted from their usual busy schedules to participate in the maiden edition of ‘’Exercise With Koda” Health Walk ashundreds joined yet another crowd puller to promote physical fitness.

The event which saw hundreds of people participants took off from the premises of the station and meandered through various streets of Manhyia Roundabout, Airport Roundabout, Dichemso Plaza, Acheampong furniture street in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region and back to OTEC FM.

The two-hour endurance walk dubbed "Exercise With Koda" which was organized by OTEC FM in collaboration with Yabolivia Enterprise and Prostrate Doctor foundation with support from Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Nursing Training College brought together citizens from all walks of life; including the Management of the company, Senior and Junior staff as well as bankers, businessmen, health practitioners and fitness instructors.

The fun and excitement that came with the physical activity sent passionate participants into frenzy as ‘jama’ and brass band groups provided the tonic.

In a brief address to participants, a Prostrate specialist from Prostrate Doctor foundation, Dr Toni Badu underscored the significance of such activities to the total well being of the individual and called on the university Ghanaians to make their health a priority.

He noted that regular exercise reduces the chance of getting prostate cancer and called on Ghanaians to check their prostate status as early detection of the cancer is key to curing it.

The public relations officer for Yabolivia Enterprise producers of future life smart food, Madam Leticia Asante also emphasized on the need for Ghanaians to keep the body active.

She explained that regular exercise do not only protect you from diseases but also expands your life span and called on Ghanaians to take exercising serious.

For his part, the host of OTEC FMs morning show Nyansapo one of the hottest radio programs in the country Captain Koda explained that, the motive of the exercise is to keep their cherished listeners healthy and fit, and also to have them exercise as is medically needed.

He further disclosed that, the exercise would be held twice every month.

He therefore, called on Ghanaians to join the event anytime it comes off to help keep them fit.

