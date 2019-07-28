Ghanaians Are Not Feeling Any Tax Relief In Their Pockets

The NPP in the run-up to the 2016 general election promised tax relief to Ghanaians but has failed to ensure that the promise reflects in the pocket of the ordinary people Dr. Hassan Ayariga has bemoaned.

According to the Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), the erstwhile NDC administration was accused by the current President and Vice of overtaxing Ghanaian business, “but there are doing worse, you know the luxury tax and people against it have over delayed hitting the street, the tax is just too much” he noted.

“We are still paying more tax than the previous government, they said the dollar was too high, it was GHS3.70pesewes, and how much is it now” Dr. Ayariga quizzed.

He asked, “what has happened to the Economic and Budget Statement that sort to give respite, duty free and tax holiday to Ghanaian businesses and the people of Abossey Okai danced to it, I was right to christen it azonto budget, because it was filled with sweet words but no action” for a positive result.

Dr. Hassan Ayariga opined that there is no evidence of commodity drop since President Nana Addo and his Vice took over as government, “my only, simple and easy question is that, can you tell me one commodity in the market that have reduced, prices of it has gone down one commodity!!! upon all these tax holidays, tax discount”.

Vice President Dr. Mohammud Bawumia told the Mahama administration to fix the economy if it is broken, and according to the APC leader, Bawumia has gone into hibernation “the economy is getting worse every day and Bawumia is flying around, he is hiding, he is lost, nothing is working, I am told he wanted to resign” he told United Press News’s Kofi Asante Mensah in an exclusive interview.

Mr. Ayariga indicated that Ghanaians are paying for “collated hardship”, more at the fuel pump, “you see people don’t even talk about fuel anymore, you get up every day and pay high price but you won’t even realize” a situation he blames it on the automatic adjustment system, Ghanaians cannot complain because they don’t see it”.

---KingdomfmOnline