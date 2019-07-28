Violence Protests By Shiite A Threat To Nigeria

Author: Jinbobaraye Karibo-Nelson

Every citizens of Nigeria has a right to protest but it has is limit within the confinement of the law. The continuing protests by members of the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), demanding the immediate release of their powerful leader, Ayatollah Ibrahim EL-Zakzaky of the Iranian back Shia Muslims group is highly worrisome by persons of goodwill and is a huge threat to the peace and stability of our nation. Beloved people's without any mischievous intention in my mind. The aim is not to discredit the Shiite group or an individual. I am a Nigerian Patriot with high respect for Shiite Islamic sect, but the violence approach should be condemned in its totality.

Peaceful and orderly protest is the best actions to achieve one's struggle because violence does not pay. It's has enormously impact in the development.

Nigerian been the largest democracy in African and a rich human resources capacity development can be seen powerful; however, since 2015 of democratic governance we have witnessed more insecurity and lack of patriotism.

As you may know, in December 2015 Shiite cleric EL-Zakzaky was arrested during the blockade of the passage of Nigerian Army Chief Of Staff General Tukur Buratai that led to Army and Shiites confrontation in Zaria, Kaduna state. Overtime, it's has spilled over to the nation capital city Abuja, Katsina, Kano, Lagos and elsewhere around the world. It's a very difficult moment for our beloved nation because of the failure of our national intelligence agencies against disciples of destabilization. The foot soldiers of Shiite in Abuja are conscious of their strong belief in their leader with the level of understanding, indoctrination approach, women, young children and fifth columnist who has infiltrated into the movement, coming out to protest against the Federal government. In the meantime, protesters were joined by hoodlums and resort to violence, killing and destruction of properties worth millions of naira that is; the IMN operations might turn into another brutal Boko haram adventure. On open-source information credited to Nigerian Police spokesman Frank Mba " The heavily armed protesters defying all sense of decency violently attacked innocent citizens and police personnel on duty,''.

While Ibrahim Gamawa, a prominent Shiite on Thursday 25 July 2019 On Nigerian info FM.92: 3, Radio station programme denied, saying the Police opened fire on innocent demonstrators without provocation and secondary accused security forces of killing the Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP. Usman Umar which he claimed to be a staunch member of pro-Shia Muslim group; a claim refuted by the Police spokesman.

The President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed forces Muhammadu Buhari expressed utmost condolences on Twitter to the families of DCP Umar and Mr. Precious Owolabi a local reporter attached to a popular Television Station Channel who died in the gunfire. He called the IMN's protest '' violent."

" I want to reassure residents of Abuja in particular and the country, in general, to go about their lawful activities without fear," he wrote. " The leadership of our security and law enforcement agencies are taking action to safeguard the nation against such mindless attacks,."

All over the world legitimate government will not; fold their hands while, disables elements destroyed, killed innocent citizens and cars were set ablaze. One of the bedrock , goals of responsibilities is to protect life, rights of every citizen and resident to practice religion of their choice.

Subsequently, Inspector General of Police (IGP ) Mohammed Adamu has orders Police beef-up, security across the country against dissident.

The Islamic Republic of Iran should stop dabbling into Nigerian sovereignty to export its ideological sphere of influence in sub-Saharan Africa. The campaign of violent religious politics by Iranian government has reached dangerous levels, it aimed at destroying the unity of our beloved country. It's highly regrettable that Nigeria has been asked by Islamic Republic of Iran called an axis of Evil by a former United States President George W. Bush to release Shia leader for medical treatment in Teheran on a letter written by the Iranian prosecutor -general , Mohammed Montazeri dated Saturday 20 July 2019 was received by the Federal government of Nigeria. Read : " I, as the prosecutor general of the Islamic Republic of Iran, urge the Nigerian judiciary authorities (to take steps) in line with their judicial independence and support for a captive citizen, and provide the ground for his release and transfer him to the Islamic Republic of Iran for treatment. "

Iranian government should stop covert activities against the security and political Leadership of Nigeria.

On Friday 26 July 2019 Federal High court in Abuja has proscribed the Shiite organization known as Islamic movement of Nigeria (IMN) Terrorist group. My advice is restriction on the part of the Shiites and government. The Shia group should conduct themselves peaceful; while, the Nigerian government should obey the court orders. Ayatollahs EL-Zakzaky should be release to attend is poorly health issue in Nigeria for peace to reign.

Jinbobaraye Karibo-Nelson. JP. SCIPM, FECRMI.

A Social Commentator and Security Analyst, an Alumni of University of Port Harcourt, a senior member Chartered Institute of Public Management Nigeria, Full member Emergency, Crisis and Risk Management Institution of Nigeria, writes from Ogu Town.

Via : [email protected] and www.karibonelson.com