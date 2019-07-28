NDC primaries: Muntaka’s contender still not cleared to contest

A Parliamentary aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asawase constituency in Ashanti Region who was unable to file his nomination Masawudu Mubarick has said he is yet to be cleared to file his nomination forms.

Masawudu Mubarick's team last week petitioned the National Executive Council of the NDC to protest the decision of the party's regional and national executives to decline his nomination.

Some media reports have suggested that, Masawudu Mubarick been cleared by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party to present himself for vetting.

However, Mr. Mubarick who has already appeared before a committee over filing issues has told Citi News that reports suggests that the vetting process has been suspended for the Asawase constituency.

He said the findings of the committee concerning his team's petition, will inform his next line of action.

“I am waiting for the report of the committee but in the mean time I was told by the General Secretary in this meeting that the process has been suspended. The vetting has been on hold,” he said.

Mr. Mubarick's nomination forms were rejected at the constituency and Regional level reportedly due to a pending disciplinary action against him.

Mr. Mubarick faced a similar challenge when he wanted to pick his nomination forms to contest in the constituency.

He alleged sabotage in the process, suggesting that there is a conspiracy to allow the incumbent Member of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak to contest unopposed.

Vetting is currently ongoing in other constituencies across the country for the NDC parliamentary primaries.