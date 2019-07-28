The German Car Manufacturer, BMW, Will Employ Former US Elite Soldiers

The former US soldiers are to be employed by the German car manufacturer BMW-USA at it's production branches. BMW has already concrete ideas as to where exactly the veterans will work. BMW has so far invested around nine billion US dollars in its world's largest plant in the USA.

According to a media report, BMW will deploy former US elite soldiers for car dealerships in the USA due to shortage of skilled workers. "The veterans of the Marines are exactly the right candidates for our training", said a BMW spokesman to the German Newspaper "Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung" (FAS).

What will be the tasks of the US elite soldiers

The Marines, who often leave the army in their mid-twenties, are supposed to change tires, adjust alternators or straighten the electronics in the car bodies at BMW dealerships.

Veterans are said to be supported by the army with training for reintegration. BMW has been linked to this program, the newspaper writes. Since last year, the Bavarian company has been a partner of the US military when it comes to offering career prospects to retiring soldiers. The project is to be expanded, a BMW spokesman said.

World's largest BMW plant is located in USA

The German US based, car manufacturing Company BMW, is currently feeling the effects of the trade war between the USA and China. In addition, US special tariffs on imports of cars from the EU and counter measures by Europeans continue to threaten.

US President Donald Trump could raise import duties on cars to 25 percent or more. German BMW group have been warning US of import duties for months and point to their commitment to the US market and the number of employees in their plants.

BMW operates its largest plant in the world in Spartanburg (South Carolina) in the USA. The main models produced there are the SUV X series. In 2017, the manufacturer exported a good 272,000 cars from the USA and imported just under 248,000. To date, the Group has invested almost nine billion US dollars in the Spartanburg plant, and production capacity is being expanded. Directly and via suppliers, the plant provides over 36,000 jobs.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)