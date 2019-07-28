Tour de France: Egan Bernal Is A Big Winner Of The Hailstorm

The Colombian professional cyclist Egan Bernal is the winner of the 19th stage of the Tour de France, which was stopped due to a hailstorm, and thus also the new wearer of the Yellow Jersey. The 22-year-old from Team Ineos was the first to reach the top of the Col de l'Iseran.

What annoys most fans and cycling stars is a stroke of luck for Egan Bernal. After the aborted 19th stage, the Colombian is the new wearer of the yellow jersey because he was the first to reach the top of the Col de l'Iseran pass. A little later the riders were stopped, as the track was no longer passable at the final climb to Tignes.

"It's incredible that I have yellow. I can't believe what happened," Team-Ineos driver Bernal said afterwards. Born in Bogota, Bernal storms to the top at the age of 22.

Egan Bernal around a minute ahead

Bernal was about one minute ahead of a group with defending champion and team mate Geraint Thomas (Great Britain) and German hopeful Emanuel Buchmann (Ravensburg/Bora-hansgrohe). The Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was about two minutes behind at Iseran and lost yellow.

Tour de France 2019

Rankings at the end of stage 19



Platzierung Land Fahrer Zeit Abstand 1 Columbia Egan Bernal 78H 00' 42'' - 2 French Julian Alaphilippe 78H 01' 30'' + 00H 00' 48'' 3 Great Britain Geraint Thomas 78H 01' 58'' + 00H 01' 16'' 4 Netherlands Steven Kruijswijk 78H 02' 10'' + 00H 01' 28'' 5 Germany Emanuel Buchmann 78H 02' 37'' + 00H 01' 55'' 6 Spain Mikel Landa Meana 78H 05' 17'' + 00H 04' 35'' 7 Columbia Rigoberto Uran 78H 05' 56'' + 00H 05' 14'' 8 Columbia Nairo Quintana 78H 05' 59'' + 00H 05' 17'' 9 Spain Alejandro Valverde 78H 07' 07'' + 00H 06' 25'' 10 Australia Richie Porte 78H 07' 10'' + 00H 06' 28''

The decision makers didn't want to choose a stage winner, but they rated the final time gaps for the overall classification.

Buchmann still has all chances

After the weather chaos in the Alps, German hopeful Emanuel Buchmann can now more than ever aim for a top 3 place in the Tour de France. "The podium is not far away. Tomorrow we'll give all our best and see what comes out at the end. I still feel really good for the third week, I've never felt like this in a third week," said Buchmann on Friday. In the overall standings, the 26-year-old professional from the Bora-hansgrohe team is now fifth, he is currently only 39 seconds short of a podium finish in Paris.

Looking ahead to the stage to Val Thorens on Saturday, Buchmann said: "Tomorrow is the decisive stage, so everything has to be given again. You don't have to save anything there."

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)