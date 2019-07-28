Germany: Police Shot A Wild Aggressive Bull That Killed A Farmer And His Father In Bavaria (Bayern)

Deadly drama on a cow pasture in Bavaria (Bayern). A bull breaks out in the Upper Palatinate and attacks and killed a farmer, later, as the father entered the pasture he was also attacked and killed by the same aggressively wild Bull.

A bull that had gone wild killed a farmer and his father in the Bavaria, Upper Palatinate. The 60-year-old farmer was attacked by the animal on Saturday on a pasture in Gleißenberg when he wanted to mark a calf, the police reported. When the man did not return home to the adjacent farm after a while, his 87-year-old father and his wife set off on a search. When the senior entered the pasture, the bull also attacked him and killed the senior too.

The farmer's wife called the emergency service, but the bull also harassed the rescue workers. They could only get to the men on the pasture after the police had shot the animal. Why the bull became aggressive was unclear at first. According to the police, the bull probably wanted to defend his herd. There were several cows and calves on the pasture.

According to the information, the farmer was very experienced and regularly looked after the animals, till that day there had never been any problems with the bull. The family of the two killed men was looked after by a crisis intervention team.

There are attacks of bulls or cows on humans again and again. In 2016, for example, a 48-year-old farmer was fatally injured by a young animal on a pasture in the Allgäu. In 2014, a farmer's wife died in Bad Tölz, Upper Bavaria, after an attack by a bull in the stable of her farm. In the same year, a 57-year-old farmer in the district of Altötting was trampled to death by his cows on a pasture.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)