University of Ghana Don Honoured

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr. Thomas Buabeng, has been honored by Humanity Magazine International for his lectures on diversity that enable students to understand individual differences along the dimensions of race, nationality, ethnicity, gender, socio-economic status, age, physical disabilities, religious and political beliefs.

A certificate presented to the Dr. Buabeng reads in part that, “This is in recognition for your works on diversity to help students appreciate, accept, understand and recognize individual differences, an effort towards the eradication of all forms of discrimination, including your meaningful episode for the documentary campaign against vigilantism. Africa profoundly appreciates you”.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Humanity Magazine International, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, in presenting the award at a ceremony at UGBS graduate campus in Accra, said that University of Ghana is a vital state institution, which has experts needed to effectively and efficiently shape public policies in Ghana and called on policy makers to include these experts for good governance.

Mr. Alhassan described the lecturer as a campaigner for ensuring the citizenry, especially public servants follow rules, values and principles to set the standards of professional conduct in the discharge of duties and to offer constructive criticisms to the highest authority in government when they violate codes of conduct.

He called on Ghanaians not to discriminate against Nigerians by stressing, that ‘’Nigerians, have no doubt lived and contributed immensely towards the development of Ghana, the same can be said of the many Ghanaians living and working in Nigeria. I therefore call for soul searching between the citizens of the two African giants’’.