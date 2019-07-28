Pentecost Cut Sod For New Prison Facility At Nsawam

The Church of Pentecost, last Sunday cut the sod for the construction of a new prison facility at Nsawam to decongest the existing one.

According to the church, the gesture forms part of efforts by the Church to decongest prison facilities across the country.

The facility, which will be known as the Nsawam Prison Camp facility, is expected to accommodate 300 prison inmates and will have a training workshop, an administration block, a church building and a recreational facility.

The Estate Manager at the Church's Headquarters, Pastor James Orhin Agyin, said that the project is expected to be completed by January 28, 2020, after which it would be dedicated and officially handed over to the Ghana Prisons Service.

The Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mr. Patrick Darko Missah expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye for the continuous support to the prisons service, noting that the new facility “is an answer to the age-long challenge of overcrowding in the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.”

He said the new facility would, therefore, help to deal with the issue of congestion in the prison facility and also increase the productivity of the prisons workforce.

The Church of Pentecost is also funding the construction of a modern holding facility for the Ghana Prisons Service at Ejura Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region which according to the Church, will be completed by the end of 2019.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, while delivering a sermon in an interdenominational service for inmates them to rid themselves of any wrong that others may have done to them and look forward to a better and brighter tomorrow.

He also encouraged them to stop living in the past and rather embrace the future ahead of them.

“You cannot continue to live in the past, we have tomorrow to live for. What has happened is in the past, let us continue to be hopeful and expect a better future,” he advised.

