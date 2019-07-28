YPYC Announces 2019 Challenge

Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) has launched its 10th Anniversary problem-solving contest, "The Y-Innovative Sanitation Challenge 2019" for young Ghanaians ahead of it main anniversary event.

The challenge which, is strategically targeted at sanitation seeks to harvest innovative ideas to curb the alarming filth menace in Ghana.

"This is a real contest to challenge young people to help solve the problem we're all worried about," Andy Okrah, Founder and Executive Director of YPYC said at announcing the challenge.

"I encourage all young people to participate," he emphasized a call to university students and other young Ghanaians from the ages of 17 to 28 to actively get involved individually or in groups.

The Winner of the challenge will be given National Young Professional Role Model Award at YPYC's grand 10th anniversary awards event. He, she or they would also be given a Technical and Financial support to implement the winning project.

According to the Former Minister, "interested people should apply by sending details of the proposal or abstract to the email address: [email protected] . Closing date is 10th August, 2019. For enquiries, call 0242051208."