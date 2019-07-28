NDC Primaries: Party Petitioned To Disqualify Wilbert Petty Brentum From Aowin Constituency Race

CONCERNED GOOD STANDING MEMBERS

-AOWIN CONSTITUENCY -

24th July, 2019

The Director of Elections,

National Democratic Congress,

Western North Region

Dear Sir,

PETITION TO INVESTIGATE THE ELIGIBILITY OF MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM TO

CONTEST IN THE PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES OF AOWIN CONSTITUENCY AND

DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST AS PARLIAMENTARY

CANDIDATE

With due regard for the spirit and letter of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, the Electoral laws of Ghana,

the Constitution of the National Democratic Congress and the Guidelines governing the Process leading

to the election of parliamentary candidates for the National Democratic Congress across the 275

Constituencies of the Republic of Ghana scheduled on 24th day of August, 2019.

I deem this advice fit for consideration,

I am card bearing member of the party within the constituency and in good standing. In all fairness

and in the supreme interest of the party and being fair to all concerned, I wish to therefore petition against

Mr. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM, from participating in the upcoming parliamentary primaries within

the Aowin Constituency on the following grounds;

1. That Mr. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM is not qualified to participate in the election of

Parliamentary Candidate within Aowin Constituency under Guidelines 2 (3) as HE IS NOT A

RECOGNIZED MEMBER OF THE PARTY AT ANY BRANCH WITHIN THE

CONSTITUENCY FOR A MINIMUM PERIOD OF FOUR (4) YEARS.

2. That Mr. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM is disqualified from contesting in the upcoming

Parliamentary primaries within Aowin Constituency under Guidelines 2 (3) as he has not been

an ACTIVE MEMBER OF THE PARTY AT THE CONSTITUENCY LEVEL FOR THE

FOUR (4) YEARS IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING THE DATE OF FILING OF HIS

NOMINATION.

3. THAT MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM DID NOT HAVE HIS VOTE IN

AOWIN PRIOR TO THE 2016 GENERAL ELECTIONS AND DID NOT VOTE IN AOWIN

CONSTITUENCY IN 2016.

4. THAT MR. WILBERT BRENTUM TRANSFERRED HIS VOTE FROM TEMA

COMM. 12 (ADONAI INT. MINISTRY) BRANCH TO AOWIN CONSTITUENCY

(NEW YAKASI) BRANCH DURING THE 2018 NEW REGIONS REFERENDUM

TRANSFERS

5. THAT MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM COULD NOT HAVE VOTED IN AOWIN

CONSTITUENCY IN THE 2015 PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS AS HE WAS NOT

A RECOGNIZED MEMBER OF ANY BRANCH WITHIN THE CONSTITUENCY

AND HENCE COULD NOT HAVE BEEN AN ACTIVE MEMBER OF THE

CONSTITUENCY PROPERLY SO CALLED WITHIN THE LAST FOUR (4) YEARS

PRECEDING HIS FILING OF NOMINATION.

6. That Mr. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM DID NOT HAVE HIS NAME IN THE

EXTENDED DELEGATES LIST OF THE 2015 PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES

BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE HIS VOTE IN THE CONSTITUENCY.

7. THAT MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM BE DISQUALIFIED FROM THE CONTEST

OF PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES OF NDC AOWIN CONSTITUENCY TO SAVE THE

FORTUNES OF OUR PARTY. INFORMATION GATHERED FROM THE QUARTERS OF

THE RULING NPP THROUGH ITS AOWIN CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVES IS THAT

THE PARTY WILL SUE MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM AT THE LAW COURT

SHOULD HE EMERGE VICTORIOUS

8. THAT IT WILL BE A BREACH OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE PARTY AND

GUIDELINES GOVERNING THE PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES AND AN AFFRONT

TO THE RESPECT FOR LAID DOWN PARTY PROCEDURE IF MR. WILBERT PETTY

BRENTUM IS ALLOWED TO CONTEST THE UPCOMING PARLIAMENTARY

PRIMARIES

I hereby PETITION that Mr. Wilbert Petty Brentum be disqualified from contesting in the upcoming

Parliamentary Primaries in Aowin Constituency and the findings of the investigations be addressed to me and Aowin NDC Constituents as well.

Yours faithfully,

SIGNED

ISAAC KISSI

K180700022

CC:

1. Aowin Constituency Executive Committee - WN

2. Regional Elections Committee - WN

3. Regional Vetting Committee - WN

4. Regional Executive Committee - WN

5. Director of Elections, National

6. The General Secretary - NDC