NDC Primaries: Party Petitioned To Disqualify Wilbert Petty Brentum From Aowin Constituency Race
By Lydia Opoku
CONCERNED GOOD STANDING MEMBERS -AOWIN CONSTITUENCY - 24th July, 2019 The Director of Elections, National Democratic Congress, Western North Region Dear Sir, PETITION TO INVESTIGATE THE ELIGIBILITY OF MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM TO
CONTEST IN THE PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES OF AOWIN CONSTITUENCY AND
DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST AS PARLIAMENTARY
CANDIDATE With due regard for the spirit and letter of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, the Electoral laws of Ghana,
the Constitution of the National Democratic Congress and the Guidelines governing the Process leading
to the election of parliamentary candidates for the National Democratic Congress across the 275
Constituencies of the Republic of Ghana scheduled on 24th day of August, 2019.
I deem this advice fit for consideration, I am card bearing member of the party within the constituency and in good standing. In all fairness
and in the supreme interest of the party and being fair to all concerned, I wish to therefore petition against
Mr. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM, from participating in the upcoming parliamentary primaries within
the Aowin Constituency on the following grounds; 1. That Mr. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM is not qualified to participate in the election of
Parliamentary Candidate within Aowin Constituency under Guidelines 2 (3) as HE IS NOT A
RECOGNIZED MEMBER OF THE PARTY AT ANY BRANCH WITHIN THE
CONSTITUENCY FOR A MINIMUM PERIOD OF FOUR (4) YEARS.
2. That Mr. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM is disqualified from contesting in the upcoming
Parliamentary primaries within Aowin Constituency under Guidelines 2 (3) as he has not been
an ACTIVE MEMBER OF THE PARTY AT THE CONSTITUENCY LEVEL FOR THE
FOUR (4) YEARS IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING THE DATE OF FILING OF HIS
NOMINATION. 3. THAT MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM DID NOT HAVE HIS VOTE IN
AOWIN PRIOR TO THE 2016 GENERAL ELECTIONS AND DID NOT VOTE IN AOWIN
CONSTITUENCY IN 2016. 4. THAT MR. WILBERT BRENTUM TRANSFERRED HIS VOTE FROM TEMA
COMM. 12 (ADONAI INT. MINISTRY) BRANCH TO AOWIN CONSTITUENCY
(NEW YAKASI) BRANCH DURING THE 2018 NEW REGIONS REFERENDUM
TRANSFERS 5. THAT MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM COULD NOT HAVE VOTED IN AOWIN
CONSTITUENCY IN THE 2015 PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS AS HE WAS NOT
A RECOGNIZED MEMBER OF ANY BRANCH WITHIN THE CONSTITUENCY
AND HENCE COULD NOT HAVE BEEN AN ACTIVE MEMBER OF THE
CONSTITUENCY PROPERLY SO CALLED WITHIN THE LAST FOUR (4) YEARS
PRECEDING HIS FILING OF NOMINATION. 6. That Mr. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM DID NOT HAVE HIS NAME IN THE
EXTENDED DELEGATES LIST OF THE 2015 PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES
BECAUSE HE DID NOT HAVE HIS VOTE IN THE CONSTITUENCY.
7. THAT MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM BE DISQUALIFIED FROM THE CONTEST
OF PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES OF NDC AOWIN CONSTITUENCY TO SAVE THE
FORTUNES OF OUR PARTY. INFORMATION GATHERED FROM THE QUARTERS OF
THE RULING NPP THROUGH ITS AOWIN CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVES IS THAT
THE PARTY WILL SUE MR. WILBERT PETTY BRENTUM AT THE LAW COURT
SHOULD HE EMERGE VICTORIOUS 8. THAT IT WILL BE A BREACH OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE PARTY AND
GUIDELINES GOVERNING THE PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES AND AN AFFRONT
TO THE RESPECT FOR LAID DOWN PARTY PROCEDURE IF MR. WILBERT PETTY
BRENTUM IS ALLOWED TO CONTEST THE UPCOMING PARLIAMENTARY
PRIMARIES I hereby PETITION that Mr. Wilbert Petty Brentum be disqualified from contesting in the upcoming
Parliamentary Primaries in Aowin Constituency and the findings of the investigations be addressed to me and Aowin NDC Constituents as well.
Yours faithfully, SIGNED ISAAC KISSI K180700022 CC: 1. Aowin Constituency Executive Committee - WN
2. Regional Elections Committee - WN 3. Regional Vetting Committee - WN 4. Regional Executive Committee - WN 5. Director of Elections, National 6. The General Secretary - NDC
