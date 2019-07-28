John Dumelo Cleared To Contest NDC Primaries For Ayawaso West Wuogon

Ghanaian-born professional actor and entrepreneur, Jonh Dumelo has been vetted and cleared to contest the NDC primaries at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

John Dumelo who some years ago, revealed his political ambitions, joined the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in 2012.

Though the NDC lost power to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016 he has since then, been active on the ground working with energy and commitment for the party to recapture power come 2020.

It seemed expected when NDC posters of the multiple award-winning actor, surfaced on internet he declaring his intention to vie for NDC parliamentary seat for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

He has vowed to snatch the seat from the current NPP MP of the constituency.