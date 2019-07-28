Obuasi: Farmers Laud Gov’t For PERD Programme

Farmers in Mamiriwa No. 2 a farming community in the Obuasi Municipality have praised the Government and the Obuasi Municipal Assembly for the successful implementation of the Planting For Food Program introduced by the current Government.

Led by the Odikro of the Community, Nana Agyenim Boateng who also praised the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Municipal, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah for playing a lead role in the implementation of the program.

At a short ceremony to distribute 15,000 Oil Palm Seedlings and 12,850 Citrus seedlings to registered farmers in the community on Thursday, 25th July, 2019 at Mameriwa No. 2, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Municipal, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah said the Government is committed to improving Agriculture hence the introduction of Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) program which is also a subsidiary of the Planting for Food and Jobs program.

He said as a proud beneficiary of the PERD program, the Assembly settled on growing Oil Palm and Citrus seedlings after a painstaking deliberation with key stakeholders in the Agricultural sector.

The Obuasi MCE said he was overwhelmed about the number of people who have registered for the seedlings and the number of seedlings prepared to be distributed. He said Obuasi is predominantly a mining community with the majority of its citizens into mining and commerce with only 25% of the population into farming. Nonetheless, He said the Assembly is targeting 30,000 seedlings to take care of the increasing number of applicants.

He encouraged more women and youth to go into Agriculture since it is the mainstay of Ghana's economy.

Honorable Adansi-Bonah reiterated the fact that there is available market for the farmers through the One District One Factory program with Oil Palm and Citrus factories expected to start operations in Obuasi very soon.

The Municipal Director of Agric, Mr. Augustie Antwi advised beneficiaries of the seedlings not to waste time but to start growing them and also seek the help of extension officers throughout the process.

He said the Assembly through the Agric department is committed to assist farmers into the Municipality so they have to contact the Agric office when they need any assistance.

The PERD program was launched by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on Tuesday, 23rd April, 2019.The objective of the program is to create a sustainable raw material base for farmers across the country to increase Ghana's revenue into the exportation of Agricultural products.