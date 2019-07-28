Ghana Mustn't Forget What America Did To These Oil-Rich Country Leaders

A country with the most precious metals or gems, such as gold, diamonds, bauxite, tin, copper, cobalt, etc, will always attract foreign parasites but to discover oil in a country, is a special blessing because oil is essential to all industrial nations.

However, an important fact we can’t ignore is being an oil-producing country is sometimes a curse, rather than a blessing. History reveals how some oil-producing countries in Africa, the Gulf, Latin-America and the Middle-East, have been a source of envy, jealousy, and hate, leading to conflicts and wars.

The US foreign energy policy is governed by three unavoidable constraints, first, a strong dependence on oil as the nation's main source of energy; secondly, a growing dependence on imported oil for the necessary supplies; thirdly, a shift in the center of gravity of world oil production from the North to the global South, especially towards the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

These three constraints, closely linked to each other, have made the search for foreign energy supplies a crucial issue for US foreign policy and have inexorably led to greater dependence, to ensure uninterrupted access to these supplies, using the strength of its military force.

The United States is currently the single largest producer of oil but since the country consumes an average of about 19.96 million barrels per day, they had to import millions of barrels a day to meet their needs.

In reality, one who lacks knowledge on global ‘Oil-politics,’ may have an idea that since the US government needs enough oil for its industries, transportations, and machines, they will protect or maintain a friendly relationship with oil-producing countries around the world. Don’t be deceived.

Since having oil doesn’t only mean energy but also power, if you are an oil-producing country, you can become a prosperous nation or suffer the pangs of doom because oil-producing countries in today's world, which control the key to global strategic power are often considered a threat by the US government.

It is not only America that needs oil to keep its industries running but also all Western Europe import oil because they produce very little. In all these industrial nations the demand for oil is rising rapidly. The population is increasing and people are demanding a better standard of living, therefore, the need for oil keeps increasing.

Therefore, in a world increasingly regulated by economic and commercial focal points, the US government’s interference in other countries political affairs and the greedy oil policies in favour of the government, have escalated conflicts between many oil-producing countries and the US government.

If you are an oil-producing country and the US hates you, the government will either destroy the country’s economy or pull down the country into a pile of ruins.

There are powerful terrorist groups, such as ISIS, Al Qaeda, Taliban, Al Shabaab, thus, America accusing Mummar Qadaffi as a terrorist wasn’t the reason the Libyan leader was killed.

The fact that Libya was one of the richest countries in the world, (not Africa) with the largest oil reserves in Africa, among the ten largest globally with 46.4 billion barrels, and the former leader, the most powerful African head of state, Qadaffi became a threat to both the US government and the West. Today, Libya has been totally destroyed and in complete ruins.

From the Pacific to the Middle East and the African Continent, the new world balances are linked to the conditions of the countries that hold major sources of supply gas, and oil. The struggle to control energy sources, the so-called sources of life, have caused death and brought misery and poverty to population.

History reveals how the US government has been in conflicts with oil-producing nations, such as Iran, Libya, Venezuela and Iraq, the latter was completely destroyed and the leader Saddam Hussein was killed after the government lied that the Iraqi leader had weapons for mass destruction.

Today, Ghanaians are reading in the newspapers ‘US Navy Band Ends 3day Visit To Sekondi-Takoradi’, ‘Pelosi Leads Delegation To Ghana, U.S. Army Africa Headquarters,’ etc, why? Because apart from the country’s rich mineral resource, Ghana is now a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which will play a vital role in America’s economy like other oil-producing countries.

Taking into consideration the US government’s conflicts with oil-rich country leaders and the killing of Muammar Qadaffi and Saddam Hussein, I pray that Nana Akufo Addo, as the current Ghanaian leader, will use all his powers to protect the country and the people, from these wolves in sheep’s clothing.